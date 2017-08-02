Video: Giancarlo Stanton robs Brian Goodwin of a home run to end the game

The Marlins shut out the Nationals 7-0 on Wednesday evening, thanks in part to outfielder Giancarlo Stanton robbing Brian Goodwin of a home run to end the game. Adrian Sanchez had singled with two outs to bring up Goodwin. On a 1-2 count, Goodwin lifted an 82 MPH change-up out to right field. Stanton tracked the ball, timed his leap, and caught the ball before it could land beyond the fence.
At the plate, Stanton went 1-for-5 with an RBI double. He’s now hitting .272/.367/.586 with 33 home runs, 74 RBI, and 76 runs scored on the season.
After a lengthy rain delay, Yankees reliever Dellin Betances threw an immaculate eighth inning against the Tigers on Wednesday evening. The right-hander struck out Jim Adduci, Justin Upton, and Miguel Cabrera on nine pitches, all strikes.
This is the sixth immaculate inning of the season. Others to have accomplished the feat this year are Drew Storen, Craig Kimbrel, Max Scherzer, Kenley Jansen, and Carlos Carrasco. The last Yankee to throw an immaculate inning was Brandon McCarthy on September 17, 2014 against the Rays. The Tigers were victims of the most recent immaculate inning entering Wednesday, as the Indians’ Carlos Carrasco did it last month on July 7.
Despite Betances’ performance, the Yankees lost 2-0 to the Tigers. After Wednesday’s performance, Betances is carrying a 2.48 ERA with a 72/32 K/BB ratio in 40 innings.
Rockies closer Greg Holland is day-to-day due to a cut on one of the fingers on his throwing hand sufffered in a “kitchen accident,” Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.
Holland, 31, has had a great comeback season after missing all of last season. He leads the majors with 33 saves and holds a 1.67 ERA with a 50/18 K/BB ratio over 38 1/3 innings.
“Kitchen accident” aside, the Rockies’ decision to ink him to a one-year, $7 million contract couldn’t have panned out better. The two sides hold a mutual option for 2018 worth $10 million with a $1.5 million buyout if Holland declines.