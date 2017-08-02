Video: Giancarlo Stanton robs Brian Goodwin of a home run to end the game

After a lengthy rain delay, Yankees reliever Dellin Betances threw an immaculate eighth inning against the Tigers on Wednesday evening. The right-hander struck out Jim Adduci, Justin Upton, and Miguel Cabrera on nine pitches, all strikes.

This is the sixth immaculate inning of the season. Others to have accomplished the feat this year are Drew Storen, Craig Kimbrel, Max Scherzer, Kenley Jansen, and Carlos Carrasco. The last Yankee to throw an immaculate inning was Brandon McCarthy on September 17, 2014 against the Rays. The Tigers were victims of the most recent immaculate inning entering Wednesday, as the Indians’ Carlos Carrasco did it last month on July 7.

Despite Betances’ performance, the Yankees lost 2-0 to the Tigers. After Wednesday’s performance, Betances is carrying a 2.48 ERA with a 72/32 K/BB ratio in 40 innings.

