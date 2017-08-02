Tigers place Justin Verlander on revocable waivers

ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick reports that the Tigers have placed starter Justin Verlander on revocable waivers. It’s the beginning of August, so we’ll continue to hear about veterans with sizable contracts being placed on waivers. This news comes as no surprise.

Verlander, 34 has struggled to a 4.29 ERA with a 126/60 K/BB ratio in 130 innings across 22 starts this season. He’s owed the remainder of his $28 million salary for this season and will make $28 million in each of the next two seasons. He has a vesting option worth $22 million in 2020. That option vests if he finishes in the top-five of 2019 Cy Young Award balloting.

Verlander is very likely to pass through waivers because of his contract. If and when he does, the Tigers can pursue a trade normally in which they could agree to cover a portion (or all) of his remaining contract. An acquiring team would need to complete a deal for Verlander before September 1 in order for him to be eligible for the post-season roster. Verlander has a full no-trade clause, so he ultimately has the final say in whether or not he changes addresses.

