Phillies disinvite Pete Rose from Phillies Alumni Weekend

The Phillies are having their annual “Alumni Weekend” August 10-13. The focus of this year’s festivities was going to be Pete Rose — one of the heroes of the 1980 World Series championship team — who would be inducted to the Phillies’ Wall of Fame. The club was also going to hand out Pete Rose bobbleheads.
Not anymore. The Phillies just issued a press release saying that “due to recent events,” Rose and the Phillies have mutually agreed that Rose will not participate in Alumni Weekend and the bobblehead will not be given out. Rose said in the statement that he is “concerned that other matters will overshadow the goodwill associated with Alumni Weekend, and I agree not to participate.”
Those “other matters” and “recent events,” of course, refer to the revelation earlier this week that Rose was engaged in a sexual relationship with a teenage girl back in the 1970s. She claims, under oath, that she was 14 at the time the relationship began, which, then and now, constitutes statutory rape in Ohio. Rose claims that he believed she was 16 at the time which, in addition to not mattering legally — the perpetrator’s belief as to a minor’s age is irrelevant under Ohio law — is not all that much better when you realize that he was in his 30s at the time, married with two children.
Not that any of that was gonna make its way into the Phillies press release. Which, I presume, the Phillies wrote, Rose’s comments included, and informed him that that was how it was gonna go.
Which: good for the Phillies.
Hideki Irabu was a star in Japan and made sports labor history in maneuvering his way from the Chiba Lotte Marines to the New York Yankees in 1997. He then played six mostly disappointing years in the big leagues, finishing up with the Rangers in 2002. As you likely know, Irabu took his own life in July of 2011, leaving behind a wife and two children who had already left him.
After his playing days were over, he became listless and depressed. He was a man of big appetites when he played, and without the structure of baseball, those big appetites — for alcohol, particularly — contributed to his undoing. Also contributing: a lack of identity or purpose, much of which was tied up in his lack of belonging. He was of mixed heritage, with his father being an American military man who was stationed on Okinawa and who Irbau would not meet until adulthood. Growing up, this caused him to be taunted, making Japan something less than home for him later. After meeting his father upon arriving in America, the two would not become close. Too much time and history had passed.
Today Ben Reiter of Sports Illustrated writes about Irabu and his sad and complicated life. It’s must-read stuff, filling in the gaps most of us likely never thought much about. He was, infamously, the man George Steinbrenner called a “fat toad” and he was not the player he was advertised to be, but rare has it been that we’ve learned anything about Hideki Irabu the man.
Take some time on this slow news day and check it out.
Max Scherzer left last night’s game against the Marlins after just one inning due to neck discomfort. While that caused some Nats fans to freak out for a few minutes, it turns out he’s OK.
In fact, the Nats are saying that Scherzer will be able to make his next scheduled start, no problem:
“It’s just day by day with this thing,” Scherzer said. “This isn’t an injury where I crashed or did something stupid. . . . I slept on it wrong. Sometimes you wake up in the morning and you have a crick in your neck. That’s what it is. I’ve had this in the past.”
Scherzer, the likely NL Cy Young Award winner, barring anything crazy happening, is 12-5 with a 2.21 ERA and an astounding 201/36 K/BB ratio in 146.1 innings this year.