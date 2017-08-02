Phillies disinvite Pete Rose from Alumni Weekend

The Phillies are having their annual “Alumni Weekend” August 10-13. The focus of this year’s festivities was going to be Pete Rose — one of the heroes of the 1980 World Series championship team — who would be inducted to the Phillies’ Wall of Fame. The club was also going to hand out Pete Rose bobbleheads.

Not anymore. The Phillies just issued a press release saying that “due to recent events,” Rose and the Phillies have mutually agreed that Rose will not participate in Alumni Weekend and the bobblehead will not be given out. Rose said in the statement that he is “concerned that other matters will overshadow the goodwill associated with Alumni Weekend, and I agree not to participate.”

Those “other matters” and “recent events,” of course, refer to the revelation earlier this week that Rose was engaged in a sexual relationship with a teenage girl back in the 1970s. She claims, under oath, that she was 14 at the time the relationship began, which, then and now, constitutes statutory rape in Ohio. Rose claims that he believed she was 16 at the time which, in addition to not mattering legally — the perpetrator’s belief as to a minor’s age is irrelevant under Ohio law — is not all that much better when you realize that he was in his 30s at the time, married with two children.

Not that any of that was gonna make its way into the Phillies press release. Which, I presume, the Phillies wrote, Rose’s comments included, and informed him that that was how it was gonna go.

Which: good for the Phillies.

Follow @craigcalcaterra