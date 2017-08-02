Chris Christie on fan he confronted: “I didn’t dump the nachos on him or anything, which was an option.”

On Sunday, New Jersey governor Chris Christie was at Miller Park taking in a game between the Cubs and Brewers. As he is one of the least popular politicians in the country, it was no surprise that Christie received some jeers from fans. He decided to confront one fan while carrying a tray of nachos and the encounter was caught on video. Christie got in the fan’s face and reportedly called him a “big shot” before returning to his seat.
Christie has no regrets about how he handled the situation, per the Chicago Tribune via the Associated Press. He said, “I will take a certain amount of abuse. You’re a public official you have to. But usually it’s one. You get one shot to call me a name or curse me out.”
Christie also said, “I didn’t dump the nachos on him or anything, which was an option.”
So, uh, kudos to Christie for not handling the situation in the absolute worst way possible. Set that bar high.
Christie was also recently booed at Citi Field after he lucked into a foul ball.
Rockies closer Greg Holland is day-to-day due to a cut on one of the fingers on his throwing hand sufffered in a “kitchen accident,” Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.
Holland, 31, has had a great comeback season after missing all of last season. He leads the majors with 33 saves and holds a 1.67 ERA with a 50/18 K/BB ratio over 38 1/3 innings.
“Kitchen accident” aside, the Rockies’ decision to ink him to a one-year, $7 million contract couldn’t have panned out better. The two sides hold a mutual option for 2018 worth $10 million with a $1.5 million buyout if Holland declines.
ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick reports that the Tigers have placed starter Justin Verlander on revocable waivers. It’s the beginning of August, so we’ll continue to hear about veterans with sizable contracts being placed on waivers. This news comes as no surprise.
Verlander, 34 has struggled to a 4.29 ERA with a 126/60 K/BB ratio in 130 innings across 22 starts this season. He’s owed the remainder of his $28 million salary for this season and will make $28 million in each of the next two seasons. He has a vesting option worth $22 million in 2020. That option vests if he finishes in the top-five of 2019 Cy Young Award balloting.
Verlander is very likely to pass through waivers because of his contract. If and when he does, the Tigers can pursue a trade normally in which they could agree to cover a portion (or all) of his remaining contract. An acquiring team would need to complete a deal for Verlander before September 1 in order for him to be eligible for the post-season roster. Verlander has a full no-trade clause, so he ultimately has the final say in whether or not he changes addresses.