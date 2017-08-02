Chris Christie on fan he confronted: “I didn’t dump the nachos on him or anything, which was an option.”

On Sunday, New Jersey governor Chris Christie was at Miller Park taking in a game between the Cubs and Brewers. As he is one of the least popular politicians in the country, it was no surprise that Christie received some jeers from fans. He decided to confront one fan while carrying a tray of nachos and the encounter was caught on video. Christie got in the fan’s face and reportedly called him a “big shot” before returning to his seat.

Christie has no regrets about how he handled the situation, per the Chicago Tribune via the Associated Press. He said, “I will take a certain amount of abuse. You’re a public official you have to. But usually it’s one. You get one shot to call me a name or curse me out.”

Christie also said, “I didn’t dump the nachos on him or anything, which was an option.”

So, uh, kudos to Christie for not handling the situation in the absolute worst way possible. Set that bar high.

Christie was also recently booed at Citi Field after he lucked into a foul ball.

Follow @Baer_Bill