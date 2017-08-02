Braves place R.A. Dickey and Jim Johnson on revocable waivers

Waiver month has kicked off. Peter Gammons reports that the Braves have placed pitchers R.A. Dickey and Jim Johnson on revocable waivers. We highlighted how the month of August typically works here.
Dickey, 42, has a 4.08 ERA and a 90/52 K/BB ratio in 128 innings this season for the Braves. He’s owed the remainder of his $8 million salary and has an $8 million club option with a $500,000 buyout for next season
Johnson, 34, has a 4.09 ERA and a 52/16 K/BB ratio in 44 innings of relief this season. He’s owed the remainder of his $4.5 million salary for 2017 and is under contract for another $4.5 million next year.
If a team claims either player, the Braves can try to work out a trade with that team or simply pass that player’s financial obligations onto the claiming team. If either player passes through waivers unclaimed, the Braves can try to trade that player normally. Due to the chronic need for reliable bullpen help, Johnson is less likely to pass through waivers unclaimed than Dickey.
The Indians announced on Wednesday that reliever Andrew Miller has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with patellar tendinitis in his right knee. Adam Plutko was recalled from Triple-A Columbus.
Miller, 32, has struggled — relatively — since play resumed after the All-Star break. During the first half, he had a 1.42 ERA with a 67/10 K/BB ratio in 44 1/3 innings. In the second half, he has a 2.79 ERA with an 11/5 K/BB ratio in 9 2/3 innings. It’s not clear when Miller initially suffered the injury nor is it clear how long he’ll be absent.
The Indians enter Wednesday’s action 57-48, holding a two-game lead over the Royals for first place in the AL Central.
Plutko, 25, has spent the entire season with Columbus, posting a 6.71 ERA with a 79/41 K/BB ratio in 106 innings spanning 18 starts and one relief appearance. He’ll work out of the bullpen.
The Phillies are having their annual “Alumni Weekend” August 10-13. The focus of this year’s festivities was going to be Pete Rose — one of the heroes of the 1980 World Series championship team — who would be inducted to the Phillies’ Wall of Fame. The club was also going to hand out Pete Rose bobbleheads.
Not anymore. The Phillies just issued a press release saying that “due to recent events,” Rose and the Phillies have mutually agreed that Rose will not participate in Alumni Weekend and the bobblehead will not be given out. Rose said in the statement that he is “concerned that other matters will overshadow the goodwill associated with Alumni Weekend, and I agree not to participate.”
Those “other matters” and “recent events,” of course, refer to the revelation earlier this week that Rose was engaged in a sexual relationship with a teenage girl back in the 1970s. She claims, under oath, that she was 14 at the time the relationship began, which, then and now, constitutes statutory rape in Ohio. Rose claims that he believed she was 16 at the time which, in addition to not mattering legally — the perpetrator’s belief as to a minor’s age is irrelevant under Ohio law — is not all that much better when you realize that he was in his 30s at the time, married with two children.
Not that any of that was gonna make its way into the Phillies press release. Which, I presume, the Phillies wrote, Rose’s comments included, and informed him that that was how it was gonna go.
Which: good for the Phillies.