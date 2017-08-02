Braves place R.A. Dickey and Jim Johnson on revocable waivers

Waiver month has kicked off. Peter Gammons reports that the Braves have placed pitchers R.A. Dickey and Jim Johnson on revocable waivers. We highlighted how the month of August typically works here.

Dickey, 42, has a 4.08 ERA and a 90/52 K/BB ratio in 128 innings this season for the Braves. He’s owed the remainder of his $8 million salary and has an $8 million club option with a $500,000 buyout for next season

Johnson, 34, has a 4.09 ERA and a 52/16 K/BB ratio in 44 innings of relief this season. He’s owed the remainder of his $4.5 million salary for 2017 and is under contract for another $4.5 million next year.

If a team claims either player, the Braves can try to work out a trade with that team or simply pass that player’s financial obligations onto the claiming team. If either player passes through waivers unclaimed, the Braves can try to trade that player normally. Due to the chronic need for reliable bullpen help, Johnson is less likely to pass through waivers unclaimed than Dickey.

