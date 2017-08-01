Yadier Molina might have taken another swipe at Mike Matheny on Instagram

On Friday, Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina caused a stir when he made a post on Instagram, responding to a comment manager Mike Matheny made about the veteran’s durability. Matheny said, “Yadi’s caught a lot. Yesterday, just kind of watching him go around the bases, too, you could tell that he’s, you know…”
Molina wrote, “I train to play 174 games because that’s what it takes to be Champion, I’m not tired and the day I feel tired I’ll express it myself #misinforming.”
Molina made another Instagram post, this time posting a picture of a younger him with Jose Oquendo, currently the Cardinals’ special assistant to GM John Mozeliak. Oquendo had been a coach with the Cardinals from 1999-2015. He had a knee injury that required surgery, which ended his stint as a coach. Molina wrote, “missing this men right here ‘secret weapon’ old school baseball” while also providing a Spanish translation.
Oquendo was a candidate for the Cardinals’ vacant manager position going into the 2012 season. The Cardinals decided to go with Matheny.
Matheny has come under criticism as the Cardinals opened Tuesday’s action at 52-53. The club didn’t make any upgrades at the trade deadline and remains on pace to have the worst record during his tenure. Molina’s post might have been innocent, but it could also have been publicly hinting at a preference for a managerial change.
Tom Ackerman of KMOX spoke to former Cardinal Kyle McClellan, who said, “…the timing of it all puts into question the intent, for sure.” He added, “You can jump to conclusions, but I don’t want to do that. I don’t want to pin that on anyone, but [Molina’s Instagram account is] certainly something to keep your eye on going forward…they’re going to have to get a handle on it, because it could get out of hand really quick.”
Red Sox DH Hanley Ramirez thought he had a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the fifth inning at Fenway Park, but Indians outfielder Austin Jackson had other ideas. Ramirez drove a 0-1 Dan Otero fastball into right-center field. Jackson leaped with his momentum taking him over the fence. He was able to hang on and the catch was confirmed upon review.
The home run would have cut the deficit to 7-6. The Red Sox went on to take the lead anyway with a four-run bottom of the sixth inning. The game got even more nuts from there. The Indians took a 10-9 lead in the top of the ninth on a Francisco Lindor solo home run and a bases loaded wild pitch from Craig Kimbrel. The Red Sox walked off 12-10 winners in the bottom of the ninth on Christian Vasquez’s three-run home run off of Cody Allen.
Rays third baseman Evan Longoria hit for the cycle on Tuesday night against the Astros at Minute Maid Park. Longoria smacked a two-run home run to open the scoring in the top of the first inning, added an RBI triple in the third, and singled in the seventh.
Needing a double for the cycle in the top of the ninth, Longoria hit a line drive to left field. He tried to stretch it into a double and appeared to be thrown out at second base, as Max Fisher threw to shortstop Marwin Gonzalez, who threw to Jose Altuve. However, the ruling on the field was overturned upon replay review, giving Longoria his double and the cycle.
Longoria is the second member of the Rays to hit for the cycle. B.J. Upton accomplished the feat on October 2, 2009 against the Yankees. The last time the Astros allowed a cycle was to the Rangers’ Adrian Beltre on August 3, 2015. Longoria’s cycle is the sixth this season, joining Wil Myers, Trea Turner, Carlos Gomez, Nolan Arenado, and Cody Bellinger.
After Tuesday’s performance, Longoria is batting .276/.328/.469 with 17 home runs, 65 RBI, and 57 runs scored in 461 plate appearances.