The Braves have promoted prospects Ozzie Albies and Lucas Sims

The Braves announced that the club has promoted infield prospect Ozzie Albies and pitching prospect Lucas Sims to the majors for Tuesday night’s game against the Dodgers. To make room on the roster, the Braves optioned utilityman Micah Johnson and pitcher Akeel Morris to Triple-A Gwinnett.
Albies, 20, is the Braves’ No. 2 prospect and No. 19 in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. He was signed as an international free agent out of Curacao on July 2, 2013. With Gwinnett this season, Albies hit .285/.330/.440 with nine home runs, 41 RBI, 67 runs scored, and 21 stolen bases in 448 plate appearances.
Sims, 23, is the Braves’ No. 19 prospect. The Braves took him in the first round (21st overall) of the 2012 draft. With Gwinnett this season, the right-hander posted a 3.75 ERA with a 132/36 K/BB ratio in 115 1/3 innings.
Albies is playing second base and batting seventh and Sims is starting and batting ninth against the Dodgers.
Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe reports that David Price played catch Tuesday for the first time since landing on the disabled list with a bum elbow. Abraham says — and shows, via video he tweeted out — that it wasn’t just light throwing on Price’s part and noted that, when he first had elbow issues like this in the spring, it took Price much longer to get to this point.
That’s good news for the Red Sox, who could see their lefty back in action sooner than first expected.
Watch:
Readers Historiophiliac and Paper Lions passed along a neat article to me a little bit ago. It’s about something called The Baseball Reminiscence Program, which is aimed at helping adults with dementia better connect with their friends and loved ones by talking about baseball.
The program, launched by a University of Connecticut professor and researcher named Michael Ego, gets patients suffering from dementia to talk about baseball. It’s one of many other sorts of reminiscence therapies aimed at getting patients to talk about familiar subjects as a means of stimulating them and helping them to strengthen brain connections. It could be art, it could be music, it could be history. The key is that it’s a topic that delves into deeper, more firmly-rooted memories and areas of knowledge which are less vulnerable to the ravages of dementia. Baseball is a thing most of us are introduced to when we’re young. As such, it’s the sort of thing over which Ego’s patients can bond.
The group has made outings to Citi Field to watch the Mets and ESPN has visited their sessions and will do a story about it soon.
Neat stuff.