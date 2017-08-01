The Braves have promoted prospects Ozzie Albies and Lucas Sims

The Braves announced that the club has promoted infield prospect Ozzie Albies and pitching prospect Lucas Sims to the majors for Tuesday night’s game against the Dodgers. To make room on the roster, the Braves optioned utilityman Micah Johnson and pitcher Akeel Morris to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Albies, 20, is the Braves’ No. 2 prospect and No. 19 in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. He was signed as an international free agent out of Curacao on July 2, 2013. With Gwinnett this season, Albies hit .285/.330/.440 with nine home runs, 41 RBI, 67 runs scored, and 21 stolen bases in 448 plate appearances.

Sims, 23, is the Braves’ No. 19 prospect. The Braves took him in the first round (21st overall) of the 2012 draft. With Gwinnett this season, the right-hander posted a 3.75 ERA with a 132/36 K/BB ratio in 115 1/3 innings.

Albies is playing second base and batting seventh and Sims is starting and batting ninth against the Dodgers.

