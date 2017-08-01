Red Sox place Dustin Pedroia on the disabled list

The Red Sox announced on Tuesday that second baseman Dustin Pedroia has been placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to July 29, with left knee inflammation. That clears a roster spot for reliever Addison Reed, acquired in a trade with the Mets on Monday.
Pedroia, 33, is no stranger to knee problems. He missed a few games in June because of it and battled rib and wrist issues earlier in the season. Pedroia underwent arthroscopic left knee surgery last October and had the knee exacerbated when Manny Machado infamously slid into him in April. Despite the litany of injuries, Pedroia is still hitting .307/.381/.411 with six home runs and 54 RBI in 383 plate appearances this season.
Eduardo Nunez, recently acquired from the Giants, is starting at second base on Tuesday against the Indians while Rafael Devers starts at third base.
Update (8:14 PM ET): Scherzer left with a neck spasm, per Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post.
Max Scherzer‘s Tuesday night in Miami did not go at all how anyone expected. The right-hander belted his first career home run in the top of the second inning, staking his team to a 4-0 lead as part of a six-run inning. He warmed up to begin the bottom of the second inning, but was taken out of the game with an apparent injury.
In Scherzer’s one inning, he set the Marlins down in order on two ground outs and an infield pop-up. Matt Grace relieved him in the second inning.
The Nationals should pass along word on Scherzer’s status during or after the game. Obviously, this could be a season-altering issue for the Nats. Scherzer entered the evening with a 12-5 record, a 2.23 ERA, and a 201/36 K/BB ratio in 145 1/3 innings.
The Astros were involved in plenty of trade rumors leading up to Monday’s 4 PM ET non-waiver trade deadline. The only deal the club executed, however, was acquiring struggling lefty pitcher Francisco Liriano from the Blue Jays with the intent to use him out of the bullpen.
Speaking to MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart, Astros ace Dallas Keuchel said of his team’s action at the deadline, “I’m not going to lie, disappointment is a little bit of an understatement. A bunch of teams really bolstered their rosters for the long haul and for a huge playoff push. Us just standing pat was disappointing to myself. A lot of the guys feel like we can win in here and that’s a pretty accurate statement and that’s why we built such a great lead. I think, when it comes down to it, now it’s going to be we’re going to win for each other and that’s it.”
Keuchel added, “Good teams can always be great and great teams can always be legendary. At the end of the year, we want to be the only ones left. It’s just a little disappointing for sure.”
The Astros enter Tuesday’s action with the best record in the American League at 69-36, putting them on pace to win 106 games. But as we’ve seen plenty of times in years past, the team with the league’s best doesn’t always get to the World Series, let alone win it. So GM Jeff Luhnow may be kicking himself come October if the team doesn’t match up against opponents as well as they appeared to in late July.
Keuchel, 29, is carrying a 9-0 record with a 1.94 ERA and a 72/21 K/BB ratio over 78 2/3 innings.