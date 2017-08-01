Jon Lester homers, reaches 2,000 career strikeouts

Cubs starter Jon Lester became the 82nd pitcher in baseball history to record 2,000 career strikeouts, punching out Jack Reinheimer to end the top of the fourth inning during Tuesday’s game at Wrigley Field. Lester is the 25th left-hander to accomplish the feat.
Lester also joined Max Scherzer as pitchers who hit their first career home runs on Tuesday night. Lester’s shot came with a runner on base on a 2-2 count facing Patrick Corbin.
Lester entered the start 8-6 with a 3.88 ERA and a 130/39 K/BB ratio over 130 innings. At the plate, Lester had taken 234 plate appearances entering Tuesday night without a home run.
Red Sox DH Hanley Ramirez thought he had a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the fifth inning at Fenway Park, but Indians outfielder Austin Jackson had other ideas. Ramirez drove a 0-1 Dan Otero fastball into right-center field. Jackson leaped with his momentum taking him over the fence. He was able to hang on and the catch was confirmed upon review.
The home run would have cut the deficit to 7-6. The Red Sox went on to take the lead anyway with a four-run bottom of the sixth inning. The game got even more nuts from there. The Indians took a 10-9 lead in the top of the ninth on a Francisco Lindor solo home run and a bases loaded wild pitch from Craig Kimbrel. The Red Sox walked off 12-10 winners in the bottom of the ninth on Christian Vasquez’s three-run home run off of Cody Allen.
Rays third baseman Evan Longoria hit for the cycle on Tuesday night against the Astros at Minute Maid Park. Longoria smacked a two-run home run to open the scoring in the top of the first inning, added an RBI triple in the third, and singled in the seventh.
Needing a double for the cycle in the top of the ninth, Longoria hit a line drive to left field. He tried to stretch it into a double and appeared to be thrown out at second base, as Max Fisher threw to shortstop Marwin Gonzalez, who threw to Jose Altuve. However, the ruling on the field was overturned upon replay review, giving Longoria his double and the cycle.
Longoria is the second member of the Rays to hit for the cycle. B.J. Upton accomplished the feat on October 2, 2009 against the Yankees. The last time the Astros allowed a cycle was to the Rangers’ Adrian Beltre on August 3, 2015. Longoria’s cycle is the sixth this season, joining Wil Myers, Trea Turner, Carlos Gomez, Nolan Arenado, and Cody Bellinger.
After Tuesday’s performance, Longoria is batting .276/.328/.469 with 17 home runs, 65 RBI, and 57 runs scored in 461 plate appearances.