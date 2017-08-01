Getting Yu Darvish is nice, but there are no guarantees

By Craig CalcaterraAug 1, 2017, 9:11 AM EDT

We recapped the winners and losers of the trade deadline last night. A lot of writers do that. It’s a fun exercise and we’ve found that readers like that kind of instant analysis. We’re under no illusions, however, that such things are predictive.

Not everyone is:

Nightengale may say that this was a case of an overzealous headline writer, but there are enough comments in the article itself to suggest that he thinks — or at least wants his readers to think — that the Dodgers picking up Darvish guarantees a World Series victory. He has a passage that talks about “when the Dodgers pop the bubbly after winning this year’s World Series.” Not if. Whether that’s an actual prediction or mere excitement in the service of hyping an article on Nightengale’s part, he seems to believe that the Darvish pickup will have a big impact come October.

It very well might. Assuming that Clayton Kershaw comes back at full strength I think it’d be reasonable for one to bet on the Dodgers. But it’d just be a bet, with all of the uncertainty that entails. As I wrote on Friday, it’s rare for the team with the best record in baseball to win it all. The playoffs are just so unpredictable due to their small sample of games.

It’s worth noting too that it’s not terribly common for the team that makes the biggest splash at the trade deadline to win it all either. Indeed, if we look back at some of the biggest trade deadline deals you see a lot of unfulfilled promise. Mostly because a big deal does not a promise make:

  • The Cubs getting Rick Sutcliffe in 1984 and the Tigers pickup of Doyle Alexander in 1987 was huge for each team — and each player was fantastic down the stretch — but a 92-win Padres team and an 85-win Twins team knocked each of those would-be juggernauts out in the league championship series;
  • The 2000 Arizona Diamondbacks were in first place in the NL West for most of the first half and went out to pick up Curt Schilling at the deadline to team with Randy Johnson. While that worked marvelously the following year, the 2000 Dbacks went 29-33 after the trade and finished in third;
  • The 1997 St. Louis Cardinals were intermittently competitive in a weak NL Central, even sitting in first place for a few days in the first half, when they picked up Mark McGwire at the deadline. Big Mac hit 24 homers in 51 games for St. Louis after the deal but the Cards faded badly, finishing 11 games behind an 84-win division-winning Astros team;
  • The 2010 Phillies picked up Roy Oswalt to match with Roy Halladay and Cole Hamels. That was nifty and the Phillies won another NL East crown, but they lost to the Giants in the NLCS;
  • The 2008 Dodgers, like the 1997 Cardinals, found themselves in a weak division. They struggled a good bit in the first half before completing a blockbuster deal for Manny Ramirez. Mannywood took Los Angeles by storm, hitting .396 with 17 homers, 53 RBIs and a 1.232 OPS in 53 games to help the Dodgers edge the D-backs in the NL West. Which was great. Then they lost in NLCS to the Phillies;
  • Perhaps the team most comparable to the 2017 Dodgers is the 1998 Astros. They were already likely playoff bound, reaching first place on May 2 and never falling out of it, when they picked up Randy Johnson at the deadline. Johnson famously broke off a 10-1 run, posting a 1.28 ERA in 11 starts while striking out 116 batters in 84 innings and helping Houston reach the playoffs with 102 wins. The Padres beat ’em in the NLDS three games to one and Johnson — a rental, just like Yu Darvish — left via free agency.

Beyond those, when you think about all of the teams which entered the playoffs with killer two, three or four-headed monsters in their rotation like the Dodgers are presumed to have this year, you’re reminded that even a handful of aces provides no guarantees.

  • The 1971 Orioles had four 20-game winners in Jim Palmer, Mike Cueller, Dave McNally and Pat Dobson and got beat by the Pirates;
  • The Braves of the 1990s featured multiple Cy Young winners year after year after year and won it all only once;
  • The 2011 Phillies did one better than the 2010 crew that picked up Oswalt at the deadline — they had Halladay, Hamels, Oswalt and Cliff Lee, but they still lost;
  • The 2014 Tigers headed into the playoffs with a rotation of four past and future Cy Young Award winners in Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, David Price and Rick Porcello . . . and got knocked out by the Orioles in the ALDS;
  • Heck, the Dodgers of just two years ago had a 1-2 punch of Kershaw and an otherworldly Zack Greinke and lost in the division series themselves.

There are countless examples like this. Teams which, on paper, appeared to be unstoppable but which were ultimately stopped. Stopped either by underachievement, injury, bad luck, bad play or the seeming tyranny of a short playoff season which cares little for how well a team is built for the long regular season.

In other words, it’s baseball. It can’t be predicted like that. It’s definitely not fair. It was never meant to be. As the man once said: it’s designed to break your heart.

Johnny Cueto leaves his rehab start with forearm tightness

By Craig CalcaterraAug 1, 2017, 11:40 AM EDT

Giants starter Johnny Cueto has suffered from nagging blister issues which put him on the disabled list. They also prevented the Giants from shopping Cueto at the trade deadline. If he was healthy, he might’ve gotten them a much-needed haul of prospects. Last night, though, Cueto was making a rehab start in San Jose, with an eye toward returning to the Giants rotation this weekend.

It didn’t go well: Cueto was removed from his rehab start because of forearm tightness. He’ll be examined today, but this is certainly not a good sign.

Cueto has a record of 6-7, a 4.59 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 103/41 in 115.2 innings. It’s a far cry from his excellent 2016 season. Cueto can opt-out from his six-year, $130 million contract this winter, but with the way things are going, it’d be malpractice if his agent suggested it.

Wanna know what happened to the guy who threw the beer in Toronto last fall?

By Craig CalcaterraAug 1, 2017, 10:53 AM EDT

In the seventh inning of last October’s American League Wild Card game between the Blue Jays and Orioles, a fan threw a beer can at outfielder Hyun Soo Kim in an attempt to interfere with a fly ball catch attempt. It didn’t work, as Kim still caught Melvin Upton, Jr.’s fly ball for the final out of the inning, but the incident sparked immediate outrage.

In the aftermath the Internet, quite predictably, went crazy, mocking and/or excoriating the beer-thrower. Eventually Toronto Police sent out a picture of the person they suspected to have thrown the beer. He was soon identified as Postmedia journalist Ken Pagan. Pagan at first told a half-truth, seemingly attempted to mislead — telling the press “I was drinking out of a cup” — but he soon came clean and was charged with “mischief.” He’d eventually be given probation and 100 hours of community service. He’d also lose his job with Postmedia.

Today there is a long — a very long — article from CBC News about Pagan, what led him to throw that beer and what has happened to his life since October. The short version: he was drunk and it was an impulse and, after some Internet infamy, the legal proceedings and some time delivering pizzas, he has managed to find a stable job outside of media. His girlfriend stuck with him and, though he’s banned from MLB ballparks and can’t really bring himself to watch Jays games yet, he’s gotten really involved in amateur baseball, his long time love, and seems to be in a pretty good place, all things considered.

Throwing a beer is not a capital crime, so at some point a guy should stop having to pay for such a transgression. As such, I’m happy that the guy is coming out of his bout with infamy mostly intact. Still, something about this whole story irks me.

Probably because of how deep a dive it is. We’re given Pagan’s whole life story, chronicling his love of baseball from childhood and his career arc. We’re given a play-by-play of that entire night, of course. We’re given a much longer account of his thoughts and feelings in the aftermath and the bouts of shame and embarrassment he went through and the now de riguer passages about just how mean the Internet can be to people.

All of which is important to Pagan — I don’t mean to diminish anyone’s suffering — but most of it seems calculated to make us forget that this is a pretty simple story: “Guy got drunk and did a stupid thing.” That’s really the alpha and omega of it, yet even that much is hidden by the writer’s misleading and inapt comparisons to Steve Bartman and other people made infamous due to mistakes at a baseball game or on social media. Bartman, of course, committed no crime and his act couldn’t have hurt someone like Pagan’s did. He also wasn’t acting like a drunken lout like Pagan was. Pagan is not public enemy number one by any stretch, but he’s not a Canadian Steve Bartman.

I suppose everyone is the lead actor in their own personal drama. This story is, no doubt, a formative one for Pagan and the lessons he learns from it will impact the rest of his life. I likewise don’t begrudge him the chance to give the world a better impression of who he is than that which it got last October. But people do dumb stuff everyday and rarely if ever do they get the full-blown, soft-focus redemption tale like Pagan gets here.

When we see stuff like this we should ask why it’s appearing. And why similar treatments do not appear for others who find themselves suddenly infamous for what, to them, are likely similarly uncharacteristic transgressions.