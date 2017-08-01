Rays third baseman Evan Longoria hit for the cycle on Tuesday night against the Astros at Minute Maid Park. Longoria smacked a two-run home run to open the scoring in the top of the first inning, added an RBI triple in the third, and singled in the seventh.

Needing a double for the cycle in the top of the ninth, Longoria hit a line drive to left field. He tried to stretch it into a double and appeared to be thrown out at second base, as Max Fisher threw to shortstop Marwin Gonzalez, who threw to Jose Altuve. However, the ruling on the field was overturned upon replay review, giving Longoria his double and the cycle.

Longoria is the second member of the Rays to hit for the cycle. B.J. Upton accomplished the feat on October 2, 2009 against the Yankees. The last time the Astros allowed a cycle was to the Rangers’ Adrian Beltre on August 3, 2015. Longoria’s cycle is the sixth this season, joining Wil Myers, Trea Turner, Carlos Gomez, Nolan Arenado, and Cody Bellinger.

After Tuesday’s performance, Longoria is batting .276/.328/.469 with 17 home runs, 65 RBI, and 57 runs scored in 461 plate appearances.

