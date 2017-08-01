Edinson Volquez needs Tommy John surgery

On Tuesday, Marlins manager Don Mattingly told the media, including Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald, that starter Edinson Volquez would miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. The news got worse, as Ken Rosenthal reports that Volquez also needs Tommy John surgery which will likely keep him out for all of 2018.

Volquez, 34, ends his 2017 campaign with a 4.19 ERA and an 81/53 K/BB ratio over 92 1/3 innings. He has thrown the only no-hitter of the season to date, blanking the Diamondbacks on June 3.

Volquez signed a two-year, $22 million contract with the Marlins last November and he’s owed $13 million next season.

