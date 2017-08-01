Edinson Volquez needs Tommy John surgery

On Tuesday, Marlins manager Don Mattingly told the media, including Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald, that starter Edinson Volquez would miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. The news got worse, as Ken Rosenthal reports that Volquez also needs Tommy John surgery which will likely keep him out for all of 2018.
Volquez, 34, ends his 2017 campaign with a 4.19 ERA and an 81/53 K/BB ratio over 92 1/3 innings. He has thrown the only no-hitter of the season to date, blanking the Diamondbacks on June 3.
Volquez signed a two-year, $22 million contract with the Marlins last November and he’s owed $13 million next season.
Red Sox DH Hanley Ramirez thought he had a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the fifth inning at Fenway Park, but Indians outfielder Austin Jackson had other ideas. Ramirez drove a 0-1 Dan Otero fastball into right-center field. Jackson leaped with his momentum taking him over the fence. He was able to hang on and the catch was confirmed upon review.
The home run would have cut the deficit to 7-6. The Red Sox went on to take the lead anyway with a four-run bottom of the sixth inning. The game got even more nuts from there. The Indians took a 10-9 lead in the top of the ninth on a Francisco Lindor solo home run and a bases loaded wild pitch from Craig Kimbrel. The Red Sox walked off 12-10 winners in the bottom of the ninth on Christian Vasquez’s three-run home run off of Cody Allen.
Rays third baseman Evan Longoria hit for the cycle on Tuesday night against the Astros at Minute Maid Park. Longoria smacked a two-run home run to open the scoring in the top of the first inning, added an RBI triple in the third, and singled in the seventh.
Needing a double for the cycle in the top of the ninth, Longoria hit a line drive to left field. He tried to stretch it into a double and appeared to be thrown out at second base, as Max Fisher threw to shortstop Marwin Gonzalez, who threw to Jose Altuve. However, the ruling on the field was overturned upon replay review, giving Longoria his double and the cycle.
Longoria is the second member of the Rays to hit for the cycle. B.J. Upton accomplished the feat on October 2, 2009 against the Yankees. The last time the Astros allowed a cycle was to the Rangers’ Adrian Beltre on August 3, 2015. Longoria’s cycle is the sixth this season, joining Wil Myers, Trea Turner, Carlos Gomez, Nolan Arenado, and Cody Bellinger.
After Tuesday’s performance, Longoria is batting .276/.328/.469 with 17 home runs, 65 RBI, and 57 runs scored in 461 plate appearances.