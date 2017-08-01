Dallas Keuchel feels “disappointment” that the Astros didn’t do more at the deadline

The Astros were involved in plenty of trade rumors leading up to Monday’s 4 PM ET non-waiver trade deadline. The only deal the club executed, however, was acquiring struggling lefty pitcher Francisco Liriano from the Blue Jays with the intent to use him out of the bullpen.

Speaking to MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart, Astros ace Dallas Keuchel said of his team’s action at the deadline, “I’m not going to lie, disappointment is a little bit of an understatement. A bunch of teams really bolstered their rosters for the long haul and for a huge playoff push. Us just standing pat was disappointing to myself. A lot of the guys feel like we can win in here and that’s a pretty accurate statement and that’s why we built such a great lead. I think, when it comes down to it, now it’s going to be we’re going to win for each other and that’s it.”

Keuchel added, “Good teams can always be great and great teams can always be legendary. At the end of the year, we want to be the only ones left. It’s just a little disappointing for sure.”

The Astros enter Tuesday’s action with the best record in the American League at 69-36, putting them on pace to win 106 games. But as we’ve seen plenty of times in years past, the team with the league’s best doesn’t always get to the World Series, let alone win it. So GM Jeff Luhnow may be kicking himself come October if the team doesn’t match up against opponents as well as they appeared to in late July.

Keuchel, 29, is carrying a 9-0 record with a 1.94 ERA and a 72/21 K/BB ratio over 78 2/3 innings.

Follow @Baer_Bill