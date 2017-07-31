Nationals acquire Brandon Kintzler from the Twins

In the run up to the 4 PM ET non-waiver trade deadline, the Nationals acquired reliever Brandon Kintzler from the Twins, Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports. Ken Rosenthal reports that the Twins will receive Tyler Watson in return.
Kintzler, 32, has finished an MLB-high 41 games this season with 28 saves, a 2.78 ERA, and a 27/11 K/BB ratio in 45 1/3 innings. He’ll help bolster the bullpen of the Nationals, who have a 13-game first-place lead in the NL East. The Nats recently added Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle as well.
Watson, 20, was selected by the Naitonals in the 34th round of the 2015 draft. The lefty has a 4.35 ERA and a 98/24 K/BB ratio in 93 innings with Single-A Hagerstown this season.
MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports that the Mets will call up shortstop Amed Rosario from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday. The Mets will open a series at Coors Field in Colorado.
Rosario, 21, is the Mets’ No. 1 prospect and No. 2 overall in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. There has been a lot of hype around his promotion, particularly since Asdrubal Cabrera suffered a thumb injury earlier this season. The Mets have used Cabrera as well as an unproductive Jose Reyes at shortstop.
With Las Vegas, Rosario hit .328/.367/.466 with seven home runs, 58 RBI, 66 runs scored, and 19 stolen bases in 425 plate appearances.
The trades that went down before 4pm keep tricking in. The latest: the Pirates have acquired Joaquin Benoit from the Phillies. No word on the haul as of yet. Not that Benoit is going to bring the Phillies a “haul.”
Benoit, a 16-year veteran, has pitched in 44 games for Philly this year, posting a 4.07 ERA in 42 innings of work, striking out 43 batters and walking 16. Pittsburgh will be his eighth team.