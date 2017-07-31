Report: Diamondbacks acquire David Hernandez from the Angels

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Diamondbacks have acquired reliever David Hernandez from the Angels. The Angels’ return is not yet known.
Hernandez, 32, has pitched well out of the bullpen for the Halos, compiling a 2.23 ERA with a 37/8 K/BB ratio in 36 1/3 innings. The right-hander has been well-traveled this season. He signed with the Giants on a minor league deal in February, was released in March and signed with the Braves, then was traded by the Braves to the Angels in April. This is Hernandez’s second stint with the Diamondbacks as he pitched for them from 2011-15.
The Wild Card-hopeful D-Backs hope Hernandez can help reinforce the bullpen behind struggling closer Fernando Rodney, who owns a 5.08 ERA.
Ken Rosenthal reports that the Indians have acquired reliever Joe Smith from the Blue Jays. The Jays’ return is not yet known.
Smith, 33, has a 3.28 ERA with a 51/10 K/BB ratio in 35 2/3 innings out of the bullpen this season. He’s been particularly tough on right-handed hitters, holding them to a .527 OPS. This is Smith’s second stint with the Indians, as he pitched for the club from 2009-13. The right-hander is owed the remainder of his $3 million salary and can become a free agent after the season.
Smith will help bolster the bullpen behind closer Cody Allen, joining Andrew Miller and Bryan Shaw in handling the later innings.
The New York Yankees have acquired starter Sonny Gray from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for prospects Jorge Mateo, James Kaprielian and Dustin Fowler. Jack Curry of YES Network first reported the deal. The Athletics have just officially announced it.
Gray is 6-5 with a 3.43 ERA and a 94/30 K/BB ratio in 97 innings this season. He’s under team control through 2019, so in addition to bolstering the Yankees rotation in 2017, he’ll figure in their rotation plans for at least the next two seasons. Both the short and long term implications of this deal address Yankees needs.
Filling that big need comes with paying a big price, and the Yankees are doing that to get Gray. Mateo, 22, was once the Yankees top prospect before some attitude issues halted his rise and the acquisition of Gleyber Torres moved him off of shortstop and to work at both second and in the outfield. The Yankees have showcased him at shortstop recently, however, likely with the intention to use him as a trade chit. Mateo has raked since a callup to Double-A a month ago, posting a .906 OPS in 30 games. He’s only 22.
James Kaprielian and Fowler, a reliever and an outfielder, respectively are both injured, but both have considerable promise. Kaprielianpick was a first round pick in 2015 out of UCLA. He’s currently rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. His professional experience is minimal, but many are optimistic about his chances to be a solid major league pitcher based on his pedigree. MLB.com ranked him as the Yankees’ #12 overall prospect this year.
Fowler hit .293/.329/.542 in 70 games at Triple-A this season before suffering a season-ending knee injury in his major league debut with the Yankees. Assuming no hiccups in his recovery, he projects as a future starting outfielder.
The Yankees have announced the deal too: