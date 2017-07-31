Report: Astros acquire Francisco Liriano from the Blue Jays

Update (2:22 PM ET): The minor leaguer the Jays are receiving is Teoscar Hernandez, per Davidi.
Hernandez, 24, put up a .724 OPS in 41 games in the big leagues last year. He’s spent just one game in the majors this year. With Triple-A Fresno, he’s hitting .279/.369/.485 with 12 home runs and 44 RBI in 347 plate appearances.
The Blue Jays and Astros have an agreement on a trade involving starter Francisco Liriano, pending a physical, Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi reports. The Jays will receive outfielder Nori Aoki and a minor leaguer in return, per MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart.
Liriano, 33, has struggled this year, owning a 5.88 ERA with a 74/43 K/BB ratio over 82 2/3 innings. His strikeout rate is at it slowest point since 2011 and he is inducing significantly fewer ground balls at 43.4 percent compared to his average of 49.1 percent. The Sabermetric-minded Astros, however, may feel he can be fixed with a move to the bullpen. Liriano is owed the remainder of his $13 million salary and can become a free agent after the season.
Aoki, 35, has hit .272/.323/.371 across 224 plate appearances this season with the Astros. He has split time in left field with Marwin Gonzalez and Josh Reddick, but he became expendable once the club called up Derek Fisher for a second time last week.
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Diamondbacks have acquired reliever David Hernandez from the Angels. The Angels’ return is not yet known.
Hernandez, 32, has pitched well out of the bullpen for the Halos, compiling a 2.23 ERA with a 37/8 K/BB ratio in 36 1/3 innings. The right-hander has been well-traveled this season. He signed with the Giants on a minor league deal in February, was released in March and signed with the Braves, then was traded by the Braves to the Angels in April. This is Hernandez’s second stint with the Diamondbacks as he pitched for them from 2011-15.
The Wild Card-hopeful D-Backs hope Hernandez can help reinforce the bullpen behind struggling closer Fernando Rodney, who owns a 5.08 ERA.
Ken Rosenthal reports that the Indians have acquired reliever Joe Smith from the Blue Jays. The Jays’ return is not yet known.
Smith, 33, has a 3.28 ERA with a 51/10 K/BB ratio in 35 2/3 innings out of the bullpen this season. He’s been particularly tough on right-handed hitters, holding them to a .527 OPS. This is Smith’s second stint with the Indians, as he pitched for the club from 2009-13. The right-hander is owed the remainder of his $3 million salary and can become a free agent after the season.
Smith will help bolster the bullpen behind closer Cody Allen, joining Andrew Miller and Bryan Shaw in handling the later innings.