Report: Astros acquire Francisco Liriano from the Blue Jays

Update (2:22 PM ET): The minor leaguer the Jays are receiving is Teoscar Hernandez, per Davidi.

Hernandez, 24, put up a .724 OPS in 41 games in the big leagues last year. He’s spent just one game in the majors this year. With Triple-A Fresno, he’s hitting .279/.369/.485 with 12 home runs and 44 RBI in 347 plate appearances.

*

The Blue Jays and Astros have an agreement on a trade involving starter Francisco Liriano, pending a physical, Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi reports. The Jays will receive outfielder Nori Aoki and a minor leaguer in return, per MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart.

Liriano, 33, has struggled this year, owning a 5.88 ERA with a 74/43 K/BB ratio over 82 2/3 innings. His strikeout rate is at it slowest point since 2011 and he is inducing significantly fewer ground balls at 43.4 percent compared to his average of 49.1 percent. The Sabermetric-minded Astros, however, may feel he can be fixed with a move to the bullpen. Liriano is owed the remainder of his $13 million salary and can become a free agent after the season.

Aoki, 35, has hit .272/.323/.371 across 224 plate appearances this season with the Astros. He has split time in left field with Marwin Gonzalez and Josh Reddick, but he became expendable once the club called up Derek Fisher for a second time last week.

Follow @Baer_Bill