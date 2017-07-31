Reds trade Tony Cingrani to the Dodgers

The trade deadline has passed but news of the deals can still trickle in. Here’s the latest trickle: the Reds have traded Tony Cingrani to the Dodgers.
Cingrani, a six year veteran who has spent his entire career with the Reds, has pitched in 25 games this year and has posted an unsightly 5.40 ERA. He began the season as the top left-handed reliever for the Reds but has been particularly hittable of late and he lost that spot to Wandy Peralta, making him expendable. Lefties have, disturbingly, raked against him.
Tony Watson, who the Dodgers also acquired this afternoon, is also a lefty, so maybe they’ll use him as spare parts or something. I dunno.
MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports that the Mets will call up shortstop Amed Rosario from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday. The Mets will open a series at Coors Field in Colorado.
Rosario, 21, is the Mets’ No. 1 prospect and No. 2 overall in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. There has been a lot of hype around his promotion, particularly since Asdrubal Cabrera suffered a thumb injury earlier this season. The Mets have used Cabrera as well as an unproductive Jose Reyes at shortstop.
With Las Vegas, Rosario hit .328/.367/.466 with seven home runs, 58 RBI, 66 runs scored, and 19 stolen bases in 425 plate appearances.
The trades that went down before 4pm keep tricking in. The latest: the Pirates have acquired Joaquin Benoit from the Phillies. No word on the haul as of yet. Not that Benoit is going to bring the Phillies a “haul.”
Benoit, a 16-year veteran, has pitched in 44 games for Philly this year, posting a 4.07 ERA in 42 innings of work, striking out 43 batters and walking 16. Pittsburgh will be his eighth team.