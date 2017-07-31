Reds trade Tony Cingrani to the Dodgers

The trade deadline has passed but news of the deals can still trickle in. Here’s the latest trickle: the Reds have traded Tony Cingrani to the Dodgers.

Cingrani, a six year veteran who has spent his entire career with the Reds, has pitched in 25 games this year and has posted an unsightly 5.40 ERA. He began the season as the top left-handed reliever for the Reds but has been particularly hittable of late and he lost that spot to Wandy Peralta, making him expendable. Lefties have, disturbingly, raked against him.

Tony Watson, who the Dodgers also acquired this afternoon, is also a lefty, so maybe they’ll use him as spare parts or something. I dunno.

