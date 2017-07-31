Rays trade Tim Beckham to the Orioles

The Rays have traded infielder Tim Beckham to the Orioles in exhchange for Minor league right-hander Tobias Myers.

Beckham was the number one overall pick in the 2008 draft but he has never lived up to the potential the Rays saw in him all those years ago. He made his big league debut in 2013 but didn’t stick in the bigs until 2015. He’s still seen time in the minors in every season until this one. Beckham is hitting .259/.314/.407, primarily as a shortstop, but he’s played second and third as well.

Myers, who does not turn 19 until next week, has pitched a handful of games between rookie and A-ball.

