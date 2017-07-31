Rays trade Tim Beckham to the Orioles

The Rays have traded infielder Tim Beckham to the Orioles in exhchange for Minor league right-hander Tobias Myers.
Beckham was the number one overall pick in the 2008 draft but he has never lived up to the potential the Rays saw in him all those years ago. He made his big league debut in 2013 but didn’t stick in the bigs until 2015. He’s still seen time in the minors in every season until this one. Beckham is hitting .259/.314/.407, primarily as a shortstop, but he’s played second and third as well.
Myers, who does not turn 19 until next week, has pitched a handful of games between rookie and A-ball.
MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports that the Mets will call up shortstop Amed Rosario from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday. The Mets will open a series at Coors Field in Colorado.
Rosario, 21, is the Mets’ No. 1 prospect and No. 2 overall in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. There has been a lot of hype around his promotion, particularly since Asdrubal Cabrera suffered a thumb injury earlier this season. The Mets have used Cabrera as well as an unproductive Jose Reyes at shortstop.
With Las Vegas, Rosario hit .328/.367/.466 with seven home runs, 58 RBI, 66 runs scored, and 19 stolen bases in 425 plate appearances.
The trades that went down before 4pm keep tricking in. The latest: the Pirates have acquired Joaquin Benoit from the Phillies. No word on the haul as of yet. Not that Benoit is going to bring the Phillies a “haul.”
Benoit, a 16-year veteran, has pitched in 44 games for Philly this year, posting a 4.07 ERA in 42 innings of work, striking out 43 batters and walking 16. Pittsburgh will be his eighth team.