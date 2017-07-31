Rangers trade Jeremy Jeffress back to the Brewers

Jerry Crasnick reports that the Texas Rangers have traded Jeremy Jeffress to the Milwaukee Brewers. The Rangers will get right-hander Tayler Scott in return.
You’ll recall that Jeffress went from Milwaukee to Texas a year ago along with Jonathan Lucroy in exchange for Lew Brinson, Luis Ortiz and Ryan Cordell, who was the player to be named later. Texas unloaded Lucroy to Colorado over the weekend, and now Jeffress is heading back to his old club. Safe to say that trade didn’t work out the way the Rangers wanted it to.
Jeffress has had a terrible year in Texas, posting a 5.31 ERA and a 1.672 WHIP. He’s just been eminently hittable, allowing 10.8 hits per nine innings compared to a rate of 6.8 per nine a year ago. He’s just a year removed from a 2.33 ERA and still carries two more years of team control, however, so the Brewers are obviously hoping a return to familiar scenery will do him well.
Scott is a 25 year-old Double-A reliever.
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Diamondbacks have acquired reliever David Hernandez from the Angels. The Angels’ return is not yet known.
Hernandez, 32, has pitched well out of the bullpen for the Halos, compiling a 2.23 ERA with a 37/8 K/BB ratio in 36 1/3 innings. The right-hander has been well-traveled this season. He signed with the Giants on a minor league deal in February, was released in March and signed with the Braves, then was traded by the Braves to the Angels in April. This is Hernandez’s second stint with the Diamondbacks as he pitched for them from 2011-15.
The Wild Card-hopeful D-Backs hope Hernandez can help reinforce the bullpen behind struggling closer Fernando Rodney, who owns a 5.08 ERA.
Ken Rosenthal reports that the Indians have acquired reliever Joe Smith from the Blue Jays. The Jays’ return is not yet known.
Smith, 33, has a 3.28 ERA with a 51/10 K/BB ratio in 35 2/3 innings out of the bullpen this season. He’s been particularly tough on right-handed hitters, holding them to a .527 OPS. This is Smith’s second stint with the Indians, as he pitched for the club from 2009-13. The right-hander is owed the remainder of his $3 million salary and can become a free agent after the season.
Smith will help bolster the bullpen behind closer Cody Allen, joining Andrew Miller and Bryan Shaw in handling the later innings.