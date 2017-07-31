Rangers trade Jeremy Jeffress back to the Brewers

Jerry Crasnick reports that the Texas Rangers have traded Jeremy Jeffress to the Milwaukee Brewers. The Rangers will get right-hander Tayler Scott in return.

You’ll recall that Jeffress went from Milwaukee to Texas a year ago along with Jonathan Lucroy in exchange for Lew Brinson, Luis Ortiz and Ryan Cordell, who was the player to be named later. Texas unloaded Lucroy to Colorado over the weekend, and now Jeffress is heading back to his old club. Safe to say that trade didn’t work out the way the Rangers wanted it to.

Jeffress has had a terrible year in Texas, posting a 5.31 ERA and a 1.672 WHIP. He’s just been eminently hittable, allowing 10.8 hits per nine innings compared to a rate of 6.8 per nine a year ago. He’s just a year removed from a 2.33 ERA and still carries two more years of team control, however, so the Brewers are obviously hoping a return to familiar scenery will do him well.

Scott is a 25 year-old Double-A reliever.

