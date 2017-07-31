Getty Images

Phillies trade Joaquin Benoit to the Pirates

1 Comment
By Craig CalcaterraJul 31, 2017, 4:24 PM EDT

The trades that went down before 4pm keep tricking in. The latest: the Pirates have acquired Joaquin Benoit from the Phillies. No word on the haul as of yet. Not that Benoit is going to bring the Phillies a “haul.”

Benoit, a 16-year veteran, has pitched in 44 games for Philly this year, posting a 4.07 ERA in 42 innings of work, striking out 43 batters and walking 16. Pittsburgh will be his eighth team.

The Mets are finally calling up Amed Rosario

Harry How/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Bill BaerJul 31, 2017, 5:17 PM EDT

MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports that the Mets will call up shortstop Amed Rosario from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday. The Mets will open a series at Coors Field in Colorado.

Rosario, 21, is the Mets’ No. 1 prospect and No. 2 overall in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. There has been a lot of hype around his promotion, particularly since Asdrubal Cabrera suffered a thumb injury earlier this season. The Mets have used Cabrera as well as an unproductive Jose Reyes at shortstop.

With Las Vegas, Rosario hit .328/.367/.466 with seven home runs, 58 RBI, 66 runs scored, and 19 stolen bases in 425 plate appearances.

Rangers trade Yu Darvish to the Dodgers

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
7 Comments
By Bill BaerJul 31, 2017, 4:18 PM EDT

Update #2 (4:39 PM ET): The other two prospects are pitcher A.J. Alexy and infielder Brendon Davis, per Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports.

Alexy, 19, was selected by the Dodgers in the 11th round of the 2016 draft. He’s the Dodgers’ No. 16 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. In 73 2/3 innings across 19 starts with Single-A Great Lakes, the right-hander posted a 3.67 ERA with an 86/37 K/BB ratio.

Davis, 20, was selected by the Dodgers in the fifth round of the 2015 draft. He’s the Dodgers’. No. 27 prospect, per MLB Pipeline. Between Great Lakes and High-A Rancho Cucamonga, Davis has hit .241/.350/.403 with nine home runs and 43 RBI in 400 plate appearances. He has played second base, third base, and shortstop in his professional career, logging a majority of his playing time at shortstop.

*

Update (4:33 PM ET): One of the three prospects the Rangers are receiving from the Dodgers is 2B/OF Willie Calhoun, per ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick.

Calhoun, 22, was selected by the Dodgers in the fourth round of the 2015 draft. He’s the club’s No. 4 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. This season, with Triple-A Oklahoma City, he’s hitting .298/.357/.574 with 23 home runs and 67 RBI in 414 plate appearances.

*

Ken Rosenthal reports that the Rangers traded starter Yu Darvish to the Dodgers just before Monday’s 4 PM ET non-waiver trade deadline. We should be hearing about the Rangers’ return soon.

Darvish, 30, has a 4.01 ERA with a 148/45 K/BB ratio in 137 innings across 22 starts this year for the Rangers. He’s owed the remainder of his $11 million salary and can become a free agent after the season.

Darvish had a limited no-trade clause, but the Dodgers were not one of the 10 teams on his list.

This is obviously a huge get for the Dodgers, who lead the NL West by 14 games. The starting rotation has been anything but healthy and reliable, and Darvish will help provide both stability and production.