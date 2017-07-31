Phillies trade Joaquin Benoit to the Pirates

Update #2 (4:39 PM ET): The other two prospects are pitcher A.J. Alexy and infielder Brendon Davis, per Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports.

Alexy, 19, was selected by the Dodgers in the 11th round of the 2016 draft. He’s the Dodgers’ No. 16 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. In 73 2/3 innings across 19 starts with Single-A Great Lakes, the right-hander posted a 3.67 ERA with an 86/37 K/BB ratio.

Davis, 20, was selected by the Dodgers in the fifth round of the 2015 draft. He’s the Dodgers’. No. 27 prospect, per MLB Pipeline. Between Great Lakes and High-A Rancho Cucamonga, Davis has hit .241/.350/.403 with nine home runs and 43 RBI in 400 plate appearances. He has played second base, third base, and shortstop in his professional career, logging a majority of his playing time at shortstop.

*

Update (4:33 PM ET): One of the three prospects the Rangers are receiving from the Dodgers is 2B/OF Willie Calhoun, per ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick.

Calhoun, 22, was selected by the Dodgers in the fourth round of the 2015 draft. He’s the club’s No. 4 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. This season, with Triple-A Oklahoma City, he’s hitting .298/.357/.574 with 23 home runs and 67 RBI in 414 plate appearances.

*

Ken Rosenthal reports that the Rangers traded starter Yu Darvish to the Dodgers just before Monday’s 4 PM ET non-waiver trade deadline. We should be hearing about the Rangers’ return soon.

Darvish, 30, has a 4.01 ERA with a 148/45 K/BB ratio in 137 innings across 22 starts this year for the Rangers. He’s owed the remainder of his $11 million salary and can become a free agent after the season.

Darvish had a limited no-trade clause, but the Dodgers were not one of the 10 teams on his list.

This is obviously a huge get for the Dodgers, who lead the NL West by 14 games. The starting rotation has been anything but healthy and reliable, and Darvish will help provide both stability and production.

Follow @Baer_Bill