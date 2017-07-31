Getty Images

Mets-Red Sox close to deal sending Addison Reed to Boston for three minor league relievers

By Craig CalcaterraJul 31, 2017, 10:37 AM EDT

Multiple reporters are tweeting that the Mets and Red Sox are close to completing a deal for Mets reliever Addison Reed.Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports that all that, once medicals are reviewed, the deal will be done. The Mets are telling other teams that Reed is no longer available, Feinsand says.

The return haul is not yet known, but New York will reportedly get three prospects. UPDATE: Alex Speier reports that the players going to the Mets are Jamie Callahan, Gerson Bautista, and Stephen Nogosek. Callahan, 22, is a minor league pitcher who has appeared at Double-A and Triple-A this season and was the Sox’ second round pick in 2012. Bautista, 22, is a reliever who has spent the season at high-A ball. Nogosek, 22, is also a reliever who has spent the year between A-ball and high-A. All three of the relievers heading to New York are righties.

Reed, 28, is 1-2 with a 2.57 ERA and possesses a fantastic 48/6 K/BB ratio in 48 appearances this year. He has 19 saves, having taken over as the Mets closer when Jeurys Familia went down, though he’ll obviously serve in a setup role for Craig Kimbrel in Boston. He’s coming off of a career-best performance in 2016, during which he looked nearly unhittable with a 1.97 ERA, 1.5 BB/9 and 10.5 SO/9 through 77 2/3 innings. He’ll be a free agent after the season.

Mike Matheny complains that some Cardinals fans are “just so bitter”

By Craig CalcaterraJul 31, 2017, 10:10 AM EDT

The St. Louis Cardinals are having a rough year, unable to break out of .500-level play and unable to make up ground in the NL Central. The offense has struggled and now, at the trade deadline, there’s an open question as to whether they should be selling off parts. Just not their season, it seems.

Manager Mike Matheny has remained optimistic, however. That’s part of his job. He apparently thinks, however, that it’s part of a baseball fan’s job description to be optimistic about the Cardinals as well. Indeed, he thinks Cardinals fans who are critical of the team are “bitter” and somehow will not be able to enjoy it if the Cardinals turn things around and win.

From the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, which quotes Matheny’s comments from before yesterday’s game:

“Just the general baseball fans, it’s a shame when they make up their mind and make strong statements about where our club’s going to go, because they don’t get to be really an active part of when something really cool happens. I think about how many people must have done that in ’11. They’re just so bitter — this team, this, that or the other. And kind of had their mind set. So when everything started to go well, did they truly get to enjoy what happened from there on out? I think that’s part of the excitement of the entire season. Stick it out, ride it out. You never know what you’re going to see.”

Matheny apparently doesn’t know how fandom works.

When things go bad, fans are allowed to be critical. When they go good, they’re allowed to be happy. They can go from one state to another, in fact, as the situation with the team changes. They are not contractually bound to remain happy no matter what is going on on the field and they are not obligated to remain unhappy if the team changes course and starts playing well.

Matheny references 2011. That was definitely a roller coaster year for the Cards. They held a division lead for much of the first half before some uneven play in the middle of the season. Then the Brewers caught fire and the Cardinals found themselves more than ten games back in August. They eventually finished a distant second and only made the playoffs because the Atlanta Braves collapsed. Yet, once October hit, everything clicked and they won a thrilling and magical World Series.

Does Matheny think that Cards fans who were unhappy in July or August of 2011 did not enjoy October? Or that they somehow should not have been allowed to? Does he think that fans who, at the moment, are justifiably grumpy about how the Cardinals season has gone will remain grumpy if they turn things around and make the playoffs? Does he think that they should somehow be required to? If so, that’s sort of messed up.

It’s Mike Matheny’s job to manage the team and to stand responsible for the results. Fans do not have such a formally vested interest. For them the Cardinals are entertainment. When the team is entertaining, they are allowed to be happy. When it is not, they are allowed to be sad and even bitter if they’re that wrapped up in things. No one, last I checked, is only allowing the eternally optimistic or always blindly supportive into the big party tent at the end of the year if there is, in fact, partying to be had.

There is no loyalty test for fans, nor should their be. You want them to be happy, Mike? Get your team to play better. It’s that simple.

Three-time All-Star Lee May dies at age 74

By Craig CalcaterraJul 31, 2017, 9:33 AM EDT

Sad news: Lee May, the three-time All-Star who played for the Reds, Astros, Orioles and Royals, has died. He was 74.

May broke into the big leagues with the Reds in 1965. He’s spend seven seasons in Cincy, where he hit .274/.321/.490 and 147 of his 354 career homers. His peak years came in Cincy as well where, between 1968 and 1971, he hit .275/.324/.503 with 132 homers and 382 RBI in that four season span. His Reds won the pennant in 1970 and May hit .389/.450/.833 in a losing cause in the 1970 Fall Classic.

May was famously traded to the Astros before the 1972 season in a blockbuster deal: he, Tommy Helms and Jimmy Stewart went to Houston in exchange for Eddie Armbrister, Jack Billingham, Cesar Geronimo, Denis Menke and future Hall of Famer Joe Morgan. While this deal was certainly won by the Reds — Morgan would win two MVP awards in Cincinnati and he, Geronimo and Billingham would serve as key components of three-time pennant-winning and two-time World Series champion Big Red Machine — May continued his fine slugging in Houston, hitting 88 homers and driving in 288 runs in the next three seasons. He’d slug well for a solid decade, actually: between 1969 and 1978, only Reggie Jackson, Johnny Bench, and Willie Stargell out-homered him.

May was dealt to Baltimore before the 1975 season. While with the Orioles he completed the final four years of his 11-season streak in which he hit 20 homers or more. His Orioles would win 90 or more games in five of his six seasons and 88 games in the other. Twice his Orioles teams won 100 games. May would see action in the 1979 World Series, but not much. By then May had been supplanted at first base by a young Eddie Murray, with May serving mostly as as designated hitter. Back in those days the DH was only present in the World Series on an alternating year basis, no matter the home team, so May would only pinch hit.

Mat would play his final two seasons as a part timer with the Royals, retiring after the 1982 season. He’d stay with the Royals as their hitting coach, however, and finally got that elusive World Series ring in 1985.

Rest in Peace, Lee May.

 