It’s unlikely that Justin Verlander will be traded

Justin Verlander has been an intriguing trade target in recent weeks, what with the Tigers falling out of contention and all. Trading him was never going to be easy, however, as his large contract, full no-trade rights and the Tigers desire to maximize his return are all, in one way or another at odds. Still, some rumors have percolated about interest from the Dodgers and Astros, among other teams.
The percolating can likely stop, however, as Jon Morosi — the most plugged-in national reporter when it comes to the Tigers — says that it is unlikely that Verlander will be moved:
If that’s what he was hearing at 11am this morning, it’s likely to stick given that it would take the Tigers a good while to talk to Verlander to get him to agree to waive his no-trade rights, even if a tentative deal is struck. Given the 4pm deadline, that’d be a tough call.
So, as of this moment, it would seem that Sonny Gray is the top starting pitcher available between now and the deadline.
Ken Rosenthal reports that the Rangers traded starter Yu Darvish to the Dodgers just before Monday’s 4 PM ET non-waiver trade deadline. We should be hearing about the Rangers’ return soon.
Darvish, 30, has a 4.01 ERA with a 148/45 K/BB ratio in 137 innings across 22 starts this year for the Rangers. He’s owed the remainder of his $11 million salary and can become a free agent after the season.
Darvish had a limited no-trade clause, but the Dodgers were not one of the 10 teams on his list.
This is obviously a huge get for the Dodgers, who lead the NL West by 14 games. The starting rotation has been anything but healthy and reliable, and Darvish will help provide both stability and production.
The Rays have traded infielder Tim Beckham to the Orioles in exhchange for Minor league right-hander Tobias Myers.
Beckham was the number one overall pick in the 2008 draft but he has never lived up to the potential the Rays saw in him all those years ago. He made his big league debut in 2013 but didn’t stick in the bigs until 2015. He’s still seen time in the minors in every season until this one. Beckham is hitting .259/.314/.407, primarily as a shortstop, but he’s played second and third as well.
Myers, who does not turn 19 until next week, has pitched a handful of games between rookie and A-ball.