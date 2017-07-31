Dodgers acquire reliever Tony Watson from the Pirates

Jon Heyman reports that the Dodgers have acquired Pirates reliever Tony Watson. The deal is pending medical clearance.
Watson has been one of baseball’s most reliable relievers over the past several years, averaging 72 appearances and posting a 158 ERA+ over the past five seasons. This season he has taken a bit of a step back, as he is currently 5-3 with a 3.66 ERA and a 35/14 K/BB ratio in 46.2 innings. He has ten saves for the Pirates but, with Kenley Jansen in Los Angeles, Watson will obviously not be closing.
Watson was viewed as a fallback option for the Dodgers, who were first rumored to be interested in Yu Darvish and, if he could not be acquired, were looking at Zach Britton. Britton too was ultimately unobtainable, so Watson it is.
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Diamondbacks have acquired reliever David Hernandez from the Angels. The Angels’ return is not yet known.
Hernandez, 32, has pitched well out of the bullpen for the Halos, compiling a 2.23 ERA with a 37/8 K/BB ratio in 36 1/3 innings. The right-hander has been well-traveled this season. He signed with the Giants on a minor league deal in February, was released in March and signed with the Braves, then was traded by the Braves to the Angels in April. This is Hernandez’s second stint with the Diamondbacks as he pitched for them from 2011-15.
The Wild Card-hopeful D-Backs hope Hernandez can help reinforce the bullpen behind struggling closer Fernando Rodney, who owns a 5.08 ERA.
Ken Rosenthal reports that the Indians have acquired reliever Joe Smith from the Blue Jays. The Jays’ return is not yet known.
Smith, 33, has a 3.28 ERA with a 51/10 K/BB ratio in 35 2/3 innings out of the bullpen this season. He’s been particularly tough on right-handed hitters, holding them to a .527 OPS. This is Smith’s second stint with the Indians, as he pitched for the club from 2009-13. The right-hander is owed the remainder of his $3 million salary and can become a free agent after the season.
Smith will help bolster the bullpen behind closer Cody Allen, joining Andrew Miller and Bryan Shaw in handling the later innings.