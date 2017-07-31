Bud Selig got booed at the Hall of Fame induction

It wasn’t a vicious crowd in Cooperstown yesterday, and the boos were neither particularly loud nor particularly lusty, but the former Commissioner of Baseball, Bud Selig, did get some catcalls at his induction yesterday afternoon.
As the New York Times reports, he got booed on Saturday during the parade through Cooperstown and then on Sunday, when his name was first announced, the part of the crowd that sits on the lawn (i.e. not officially invited guests of Major League Baseball who sit closer to the front) booed and jeered him. Later, when he was officially announced to give his speech there were fewer boos, though a large contingent of Expos fans down for Tim Raines’ induction turned their back and shouted at him. Others noted that some of the people with an incentive to boo — Astros fans still salty over the team being moved out of the National League under Selig’s watch — had already left because Selig spoke after Jeff Bagwell did, so it could’ve been louder.
No one keeps score of such things for long, and any way you slice it, Bud Selig is now “Hall of Famer, Bud Selig.” As I wrote back in December, however, there was and remains good reason to think that Selig, for all of his accomplishments, had no business being up on that stage yesterday, and that his induction was a disgrace.
Sad news: Lee May, the three-time All-Star who played for the Reds, Astros, Orioles and Royals, has died. He was 74.
May broke into the big leagues with the Reds in 1965. He’s spend seven seasons in Cincy, where he hit .274/.321/.490 and 147 of his 354 career homers. His peak years came in Cincy as well where, between 1968 and 1971, he hit .275/.324/.503 with 132 homers and 382 RBI in that four season span. His Reds won the pennant in 1970 and May hit .389/.450/.833 in a losing cause in the 1970 Fall Classic.
May was famously traded to the Astros before the 1972 season in a blockbuster deal: he, Tommy Helms and Jimmy Stewart went to Houston in exchange for Eddie Armbrister, Jack Billingham, Cesar Geronimo, Denis Menke and future Hall of Famer Joe Morgan. While this deal was certainly won by the Reds — Morgan would win two MVP awards in Cincinnati and he, Geronimo and Billingham would serve as key components of three-time pennant-winning and two-time World Series champion Big Red Machine — May continued his fine slugging in Houston, hitting 88 homers and driving in 288 runs in the next three seasons. He’d slug well for a solid decade, actually: between 1969 and 1978, only Reggie Jackson, Johnny Bench, and Willie Stargell out-homered him.
May was dealt to Baltimore before the 1975 season. While with the Orioles he completed the final four years of his 11-season streak in which he hit 20 homers or more. His Orioles would win 90 or more games in five of his six seasons and 88 games in the other. Twice his Orioles teams won 100 games. May would see action in the 1979 World Series, but not much. By then May had been supplanted at first base by a young Eddie Murray, with May serving mostly as as designated hitter. Back in those days the DH was only present in the World Series on an alternating year basis, no matter the home team, so May would only pinch hit.
Mat would play his final two seasons as a part timer with the Royals, retiring after the 1982 season. He’d stay with the Royals as their hitting coach, however, and finally got that elusive World Series ring in 1985.
Rest in Peace, Lee May.
Today is Major League Baseball’s trade deadline. 4pm Eastern is the deadline by which players must be traded without going through the waiver process. Players who clear waivers can still be traded through August 31, by 6pm Eastern and will be eligible for postseason rosters. Players traded after that cannot be on postseason rosters.
There have already been a number of trades. Here are the major ones, with links to our breakdown of each deal:
There are, of course, still a number of players who are available or who have at least been rumored to be so. These are the ones we’ll watch most closely today:
- Yu Darvish, still being shopped by Texas, and rumored to be on the radar of the Dodgers and Indians, among others;
- Sonny Gray, coveted by any number of teams, but with the Yankees and Braves mentioned as a suitor most frequently;
- Relievers, relievers, relievers: Now that Justin Wilson has been traded, Zach Britton of the Orioles, Addison Reed of the Mets, Brandon Kintzler of the Twins and Brad Hand of the Padres are the most highly sought after relief pitchers. The Astros have been linked to Britton, as have the Dodgers. Really, though, any contender would consider bullpen help, not that the fashion is stacking the back end of the bullpen with two or perhaps three relief aces, with an eye toward shortening playoff games;
- Beyond Kintzler, the Twins — having fallen out of contention in the AL Central — could deal any number of players, including Ervin Santana and Brian Dozier. Really, they’ll listen on probably anyone not named Jose Berrios, Miguel Sano and Max Kepler;
- The Tigers will likely listen on Justin Verlander, but his price tag — in either salary or prospects, take your pick — may be too high for current buyers;
- There are a lot of rental/role players who could be had, including Mike Napoli and/or Carlos Gomez of the Rangers, Randal Grichuk and/or Tommy Pham of the Cardinals and David Freese of the Pirates. Offense is not likely to be a top ticket today, however, as position player value seems to be at an all-time trade deadline low.
- That said, the A’s will still listen on Yonder Alonso, even if there doesn’t seem to be a perfect landing spot for him at the moment;
Obviously any player who isn’t a key contributor to a contender could be moved, so even if we’re watching those, we’ll be seeing all and will update you as the deals happen today.