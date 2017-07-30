Video: Chris Christie gets in fan’s face after being heckled at Miller Park

Baseball fans don’t seem very fond of Chris Christie. The Republican governor of New Jersey got a foul ball at Citi Field two weeks ago and was booed lustily by fans.

On Sunday, Christie was in attendance at Miller Park for the Cubs-Brewers game. He was not popular there, either. According to Ben Hutchison of WISN 12 News, Christie was getting razzed by fans, so he decided to get in one fan’s face while holding a tray of nachos.

At #Cubs #Brewers game. #ChrisChristie was getting razzed by fans, so he got in the face of one of them. 5:30 on @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/sx8euMgFy2 — Ben Hutchison (@BennyHutch) July 30, 2017

As you can see towards the end of the video, Victor Caratini hit a solo home run to break a 2-2 tie shortly after Christie’s showdown.

Christie’s son works for the Brewers, which explains why he was in town.

