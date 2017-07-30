Report: Rockies acquire Jonathan Lucroy from the Rangers

The Rockies have acquired catcher Jonathan Lucroy from the Rangers, Ken Rosenthal reports. The Rangers’ return is not yet known, but details should emerge shortly.

Lucroy, 31, has now been traded in two consecutive seasons. The Rangers acquired him from the Brewers on August 1 last year. So far this season, Lucroy is batting .242/.297/.338 with four home runs and 27 RBI in 306 plate appearances. Production-wise, it’s his worst season since his rookie campaign in 2010.

Nevertheless, Lucroy should represent an upgrade behind the dish. Tony Wolters, who has had most of the playing time behind the plate, has a .651 OPS. Backups Dustin Garneau and Tom Murphy have a .613 and .236 OPS, respectively.

Lucroy is owed the remainder of his $5.25 million salary and can become a free agent after the season.

The Rockies, 59-45 entering Sunday night’s game against the Nationals, are 14 games back of the first-place Dodgers in the NL West, but are currently tied with the Diamondbacks for either of the two Wild Card slots.

