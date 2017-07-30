Report: Rockies acquire Jonathan Lucroy from the Rangers

The Rockies have acquired catcher Jonathan Lucroy from the Rangers, Ken Rosenthal reports. The Rangers’ return is not yet known, but details should emerge shortly.
Lucroy, 31, has now been traded in two consecutive seasons. The Rangers acquired him from the Brewers on August 1 last year. So far this season, Lucroy is batting .242/.297/.338 with four home runs and 27 RBI in 306 plate appearances. Production-wise, it’s his worst season since his rookie campaign in 2010.
Nevertheless, Lucroy should represent an upgrade behind the dish. Tony Wolters, who has had most of the playing time behind the plate, has a .651 OPS. Backups Dustin Garneau and Tom Murphy have a .613 and .236 OPS, respectively.
Lucroy is owed the remainder of his $5.25 million salary and can become a free agent after the season.
The Rockies, 59-45 entering Sunday night’s game against the Nationals, are 14 games back of the first-place Dodgers in the NL West, but are currently tied with the Diamondbacks for either of the two Wild Card slots.
Diamondbacks infielder Chris Owings suffered a fractured middle finger when he was hit by a pitch during Sunday’s game against the Cardinals, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. In the top of the second inning, with the bases loaded and two outs, Owings attempted to bunt the first pitch he saw from Lance Lynn, but the pitch ran in a bit too far and hit his right hand. Daniel Descalso pinch-hit for Owings and wound up drawing a walk, forcing in a run.
Owings will be placed on the disabled list. The Diamondbacks should provide a timetable for his return later tonight or tomorrow. He has been alternating between second base and shortstop, splitting time at those positions with Brandon Drury and Ketel Marte. Both should see increased playing time while Owings is out, but the Diamondbacks could also pursue a trade leading up to Monday’s non-waiver trade deadline. Ken Rosenthal, however, says that’s unlikely.
Entering Sunday’s game, Owings was batting .269/.300/.443 with 12 home runs, 51 RBI, 41 runs scored, and 12 stolen bases in 385 plate appearances.
Baseball fans don’t seem very fond of Chris Christie. The Republican governor of New Jersey got a foul ball at Citi Field two weeks ago and was booed lustily by fans.
On Sunday, Christie was in attendance at Miller Park for the Cubs-Brewers game. He was not popular there, either. According to Ben Hutchison of WISN 12 News, Christie was getting razzed by fans, so he decided to get in one fan’s face while holding a tray of nachos.
As you can see towards the end of the video, Victor Caratini hit a solo home run to break a 2-2 tie shortly after Christie’s showdown.
Christie’s son works for the Brewers, which explains why he was in town.