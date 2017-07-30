Report: Cubs close to acquiring Justin Wilson and Alex Avila from Tigers

Update #2 (11:45 PM ET): The deal is final, per Lynn Henning. The Tigers will also receive shortstop Isaac Paredes as well as a player to be named later or cash.

Paredes, 18, is the Cubs’ No. 10 overall prospect. The Cubs signed him as an international free agent on July 31, 2015. This season, with Single-A South Bend, he hit .261/.341/.399 with seven home runs and 49 RBI in 380 plate appearances.

*

Update (11:19 PM ET): Ken Rosenthal reports that, if the deal is completed, the Cubs will also receive catcher Alex Avila from the Tigers. The Tigers will receive Candelario and at least one other player.

Avila, 30, is having a career year, batting .271/.392/.472 with 11 home runs and 32 RBI in 263 plate appearances. He can become a free agent after the season.

*

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Cubs are close to acquiring reliever Justin Wilson from the Tigers. Infielder Jeimer Candelario, the Cubs’ No.1 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, could be going to the Tigers in the deal, Heyman adds.

Wilson, 29, has posted a 2.68 ERA with a 55/16 K/BB ratio in 40 1/3 innings out of the bullpen this season for the Tigers. He would give the Cubs another fearsome left-hander to work the late innings. Wilson will be eligible for arbitration for the third and final time going into the 2018 season.

Candelario, 23, made his major league debut in 2016, playing five games in the big leagues and has played another 11 this season. Overall, he has a .490 OPS in the majors. He’s spent most of his 2017 season with Triple-A Iowa, batting .266/.361/.507 with 12 home runs and 52 RBI in 330 plate appearances. The Cubs signed Candelario as an international free agent on October 2, 2010.

