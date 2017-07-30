Duane Burleson/Getty Images

Report: Cubs close to acquiring Justin Wilson and Alex Avila from Tigers

By Bill BaerJul 30, 2017, 11:04 PM EDT

Update #2 (11:45 PM ET): The deal is final, per Lynn Henning. The Tigers will also receive shortstop Isaac Paredes as well as a player to be named later or cash.

Paredes, 18, is the Cubs’ No. 10 overall prospect. The Cubs signed him as an international free agent on July 31, 2015. This season, with Single-A South Bend, he hit .261/.341/.399 with seven home runs and 49 RBI in 380 plate appearances.

Update (11:19 PM ET): Ken Rosenthal reports that, if the deal is completed, the Cubs will also receive catcher Alex Avila from the Tigers. The Tigers will receive Candelario and at least one other player.

Avila, 30, is having a career year, batting .271/.392/.472 with 11 home runs and 32 RBI in 263 plate appearances. He can become a free agent after the season.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Cubs are close to acquiring reliever Justin Wilson from the Tigers. Infielder Jeimer Candelario, the Cubs’ No.1  prospect according to MLB Pipeline, could be going to the Tigers in the deal, Heyman adds.

Wilson, 29, has posted a 2.68 ERA with a 55/16 K/BB ratio in 40 1/3 innings out of the bullpen this season for the Tigers. He would give the Cubs another fearsome left-hander to work the late innings. Wilson will be eligible for arbitration for the third and final time going into the 2018 season.

Candelario, 23, made his major league debut in 2016, playing five games in the big leagues and has played another 11 this season. Overall, he has a .490 OPS in the majors. He’s spent most of his 2017 season with Triple-A Iowa, batting .266/.361/.507 with 12 home runs and 52 RBI in 330 plate appearances. The Cubs signed Candelario as an international free agent on October 2, 2010.

Andrew McCutchen homers three times against the Padres on Sunday

By Bill BaerJul 30, 2017, 10:21 PM EDT

Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen hit a trio of solo homers, leading his team to a 7-1 victory over the Padres on Sunday afternoon at Petco Park. His first dinger came in the first inning off of Clayton Richard, putting the Pirates up 1-0. He went yard again in the eighth, boosting the Pirates’ lead to 5-1. His third homer caromed off of the right field foul pole, making it a 7-1 game.

McCutchen is the eighth player to hit three home runs in a game this season, joining Yoenis Cespedes, Matt Kemp, Anthony Rendon, Scooter Gennett (four), Eddie Rosario, Corey Seager, and Nolan Arenado. Despite the home run surge that we’ve seen this season, we’re still a ways off from matching last year’s three-homer game count of 19. The record was set in 2001 with 22 three-homer games.

Last year, McCutchen put up the worst numbers of his career and he lost his long time position in center field entering this season until Starling Marte was suspended. McCutchen has turned things around this year. After Sunday’s action, he’s batting .292/.385/.535 with 22 home runs, 66 RBI, and 68 runs scored in 431 plate appearances.

Rockies acquire Jonathan Lucroy from the Rangers

By Bill BaerJul 30, 2017, 9:15 PM EDT

The Rockies have acquired catcher Jonathan Lucroy from the Rangers, Ken Rosenthal reports. The Rangers’ return is not yet known, but details should emerge shortly. (Update: It’s a player to be named later, per ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick.)

Lucroy, 31, has now been traded in two consecutive seasons. The Rangers acquired him from the Brewers on August 1 last year. So far this season, Lucroy is batting .242/.297/.338 with four home runs and 27 RBI in 306 plate appearances. Production-wise, it’s his worst season since his rookie campaign in 2010.

Nevertheless, Lucroy should represent an upgrade behind the dish. Tony Wolters, who has had most of the playing time behind the plate, has a .651 OPS. Backups Dustin Garneau and Tom Murphy have a .613 and .236 OPS, respectively.

Lucroy is owed the remainder of his $5.25 million salary and can become a free agent after the season.

The Rockies, 59-45 entering Sunday night’s game against the Nationals, are 14 games back of the first-place Dodgers in the NL West, but are currently tied with the Diamondbacks for either of the two Wild Card slots.