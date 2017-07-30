Chris Owings suffers fractured middle finger

Diamondbacks infielder Chris Owings suffered a fractured middle finger when he was hit by a pitch during Sunday’s game against the Cardinals, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. In the top of the second inning, with the bases loaded and two outs, Owings attempted to bunt the first pitch he saw from Lance Lynn, but the pitch ran in a bit too far and hit his right hand. Daniel Descalso pinch-hit for Owings and wound up drawing a walk, forcing in a run.

Owings will be placed on the disabled list. The Diamondbacks should provide a timetable for his return later tonight or tomorrow. He has been alternating between second base and shortstop, splitting time at those positions with Brandon Drury and Ketel Marte. Both should see increased playing time while Owings is out, but the Diamondbacks could also pursue a trade leading up to Monday’s non-waiver trade deadline. Ken Rosenthal, however, says that’s unlikely.

Entering Sunday’s game, Owings was batting .269/.300/.443 with 12 home runs, 51 RBI, 41 runs scored, and 12 stolen bases in 385 plate appearances.

