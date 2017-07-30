Blue Jays place Troy Tulowitzki on 10-day disabled list with a right ankle sprain

Things have gone from bad to worse for Blue Jays’ shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right ankle sprain on Saturday. An MRI revealed ligament damage in his ankle, but the the extent of the injury is still unknown. Per a report from Sportsnet.ca’s Ben Nicholson-Smith, Tulowitzki is scheduled to consult with a foot/ankle specialist before the team sets a timetable for his return.

The 32-year-old infielder entered Friday’s game with a .250/.301/.379 batting line, seven home runs and a .680 OPS through 259 PA. He went 0-for-1 during the Blue Jays’ series opener on Friday night and sustained the ankle injury after colliding with Angels’ first baseman C.J. Cron on a groundout in the third inning. It’s the second injury he suffered in a week’s time after rehabbing a sore groin last Saturday and Sunday, though this one could potentially sideline him through the remainder of the regular season.

In a corresponding move, the Blue Jays activated Rob Refsnyder from Triple-A Buffalo. Refsnyder, who was acquired by the club for Yankees’ first baseman Ryan McBroom earlier this month, was inserted as a pinch-runner during Saturday’s 6-5 loss to the Angels and made his first start for the club on Sunday, manning second base and batting ninth.

