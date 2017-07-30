Blue Jays place Troy Tulowitzki on 10-day disabled list with a right ankle sprain

Things have gone from bad to worse for Blue Jays’ shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right ankle sprain on Saturday. An MRI revealed ligament damage in his ankle, but the the extent of the injury is still unknown. Per a report from Sportsnet.ca’s Ben Nicholson-Smith, Tulowitzki is scheduled to consult with a foot/ankle specialist before the team sets a timetable for his return.
The 32-year-old infielder entered Friday’s game with a .250/.301/.379 batting line, seven home runs and a .680 OPS through 259 PA. He went 0-for-1 during the Blue Jays’ series opener on Friday night and sustained the ankle injury after colliding with Angels’ first baseman C.J. Cron on a groundout in the third inning. It’s the second injury he suffered in a week’s time after rehabbing a sore groin last Saturday and Sunday, though this one could potentially sideline him through the remainder of the regular season.
In a corresponding move, the Blue Jays activated Rob Refsnyder from Triple-A Buffalo. Refsnyder, who was acquired by the club for Yankees’ first baseman Ryan McBroom earlier this month, was inserted as a pinch-runner during Saturday’s 6-5 loss to the Angels and made his first start for the club on Sunday, manning second base and batting ninth.
The Royals acquired White Sox’ outfielder Melky Cabrera and cash considerations in exchange for minor league right-hander AJ Puckett and left-hander Andre Davis, the team announced Sunday. Cabrera, 32, is set to enter free agency following the 2017 season.
This is Cabrera’s second stint with the team after he signed a one-year, $1.25 million deal with Kansas City in 2011. His breakout performance with the Royals established his prowess as a power hitter and set the stage for another impressive run with the Giants in 2012, albeit one that was shortened by a 50-game drug suspension. In 2017, he’ll return to the Royals as a seasoned slugger after slashing .295/.336/.436 with 13 home runs and a .771 OPS through 428 PA with the White Sox.
Puckett, 22, was ranked No. 4 in the Royals’ system (by Baseball Prospectus; Baseball America ranks him No. 5 and MLB Pipeline has him at No. 13) entering the 2017 season. He advanced to High-A Wilmington and found modest success on the mound, producing a 3.90 ERA, 3.8 BB/9 and 8.1 SO/9 over 108 1/3 innings.
Davis, 23, failed to crack the Royals’ top prospect rankings, and has seen mixed results with a 4.83 ERA, 2.4 BB/9 and 9.1 SO/9 through 85 2/3 innings in his first campaign with Single-A Lexington.
The mania surrounding Home Run Derby champ Aaron Judge appears to have reached a new high. ESPN’s Darren Rovell reports that Judge’s game-worn MLB debut jersey sold for $157,366 on Sunday, eclipsing the price of any other game-worn jersey since 2002. That record doesn’t just encompass all MLB jerseys, but those across every professional sport in the U.S., including one of Steph Curry’s jerseys from the 2017 NBA Finals.
There’s no telling how long Judge will continue to mash home runs and obliterate single-season records, and while his league-best 33 homers and dazzling .305/.428/.638 batting line have turned heads, there’s a chance he’s due for a sophomore slump next year. That uncertainty, coupled with the rookie’s undeniable popularity, has continued to drive up the price for jerseys, rookie cards, bats — anything anyone can get their hands on. In addition to Judge’s MLB debut jersey, which went to merchandiser Steiner Sports, Rovell lists several other pieces of memorabilia that could fetch a hefty price:
Memory Lane recently acquired a Judge-used Double-A uniform that it is hoping to sell for $25,000. Goldin Auctions, in its next auction, has a Judge game-used jersey and signed game-used cleats, while SCP Auctions is auctioning off a jersey worn by Judge at Fresno State.
Of course, the opposite could be true. Should Judge continue to flourish with the Yankees, these will all look like bargain-bin prices by the end of what very well might be a long and illustrious career.
Update: The total price of Judge’s debut jersey reached $160,644.05 with commission.