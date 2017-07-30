Andrew McCutchen homers three times against the Padres on Sunday

Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen hit a trio of solo homers, leading his team to a 7-1 victory over the Padres on Sunday afternoon at Petco Park. His first dinger came in the first inning off of Clayton Richard, putting the Pirates up 1-0. He went yard again in the eighth, boosting the Pirates’ lead to 5-1. His third homer caromed off of the right field foul pole, making it a 7-1 game.
McCutchen is the eighth player to hit three home runs in a game this season, joining Yoenis Cespedes, Matt Kemp, Anthony Rendon, Scooter Gennett (four), Eddie Rosario, Corey Seager, and Nolan Arenado. Despite the home run surge that we’ve seen this season, we’re still a ways off from matching last year’s three-homer game count of 19. The record was set in 2001 with 22 three-homer games.
Last year, McCutchen put up the worst numbers of his career and he lost his long time position in center field entering this season until Starling Marte was suspended. McCutchen has turned things around this year. After Sunday’s action, he’s batting .292/.385/.535 with 22 home runs, 66 RBI, and 68 runs scored in 431 plate appearances.
The Rockies have acquired catcher Jonathan Lucroy from the Rangers, Ken Rosenthal reports. The Rangers’ return is not yet known, but details should emerge shortly. (Update: It’s a player to be named later, per ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick.)
Lucroy, 31, has now been traded in two consecutive seasons. The Rangers acquired him from the Brewers on August 1 last year. So far this season, Lucroy is batting .242/.297/.338 with four home runs and 27 RBI in 306 plate appearances. Production-wise, it’s his worst season since his rookie campaign in 2010.
Nevertheless, Lucroy should represent an upgrade behind the dish. Tony Wolters, who has had most of the playing time behind the plate, has a .651 OPS. Backups Dustin Garneau and Tom Murphy have a .613 and .236 OPS, respectively.
Lucroy is owed the remainder of his $5.25 million salary and can become a free agent after the season.
The Rockies, 59-45 entering Sunday night’s game against the Nationals, are 14 games back of the first-place Dodgers in the NL West, but are currently tied with the Diamondbacks for either of the two Wild Card slots.
Diamondbacks infielder Chris Owings suffered a fractured middle finger when he was hit by a pitch during Sunday’s game against the Cardinals, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. In the top of the second inning, with the bases loaded and two outs, Owings attempted to bunt the first pitch he saw from Lance Lynn, but the pitch ran in a bit too far and hit his right hand. Daniel Descalso pinch-hit for Owings and wound up drawing a walk, forcing in a run.
Owings will be placed on the disabled list. The Diamondbacks should provide a timetable for his return later tonight or tomorrow. He has been alternating between second base and shortstop, splitting time at those positions with Brandon Drury and Ketel Marte. Both should see increased playing time while Owings is out, but the Diamondbacks could also pursue a trade leading up to Monday’s non-waiver trade deadline. Ken Rosenthal, however, says that’s unlikely.
Entering Sunday’s game, Owings was batting .269/.300/.443 with 12 home runs, 51 RBI, 41 runs scored, and 12 stolen bases in 385 plate appearances.