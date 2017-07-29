Report: Angels will listen to offers on Bud Norris

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports that the Angels have received interest in closer Bud Norris and right-handed relievers David Hernandez and Yusmeiro Petit and could trade any of the three by the non-waiver deadline on Monday. Norris’ inclusion in the group isn’t too surprising given that the Angels are expected to be sellers this season, though it’s the first time he’s been linked to any concrete trade rumors this summer. He stands to make $1.75 million in 2017 and will enter free agency in 2018.

The 32-year-old righty has bounced back after a rough campaign with the Braves and Dodgers in 2016, during which he went 6-10 with a 5.10 ERA in 35 appearances for the two clubs. The Angels converted him to a full-time bullpen role in 2017 and have seen decent results from the veteran pitcher, including 15 saves, a career-best 3.12 ERA, 4.0 BB/9 and an impressive 11.4 SO/9 over 40 1/3 innings.

No serious suitor has emerged for the closer’s services just yet, however, and Feinsand adds that there have only been preliminary talks concerning the Angels’ relievers. One possible landing spot could be the Red Sox, though SB Nation’s Chris Cotillo says they’re likely to pursue David Hernandez after previously expressing strong interest in the right-hander.

