Report: Angels will listen to offers on Bud Norris

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports that the Angels have received interest in closer Bud Norris and right-handed relievers David Hernandez and Yusmeiro Petit and could trade any of the three by the non-waiver deadline on Monday. Norris’ inclusion in the group isn’t too surprising given that the Angels are expected to be sellers this season, though it’s the first time he’s been linked to any concrete trade rumors this summer. He stands to make $1.75 million in 2017 and will enter free agency in 2018.
The 32-year-old righty has bounced back after a rough campaign with the Braves and Dodgers in 2016, during which he went 6-10 with a 5.10 ERA in 35 appearances for the two clubs. The Angels converted him to a full-time bullpen role in 2017 and have seen decent results from the veteran pitcher, including 15 saves, a career-best 3.12 ERA, 4.0 BB/9 and an impressive 11.4 SO/9 over 40 1/3 innings.
No serious suitor has emerged for the closer’s services just yet, however, and Feinsand adds that there have only been preliminary talks concerning the Angels’ relievers. One possible landing spot could be the Red Sox, though SB Nation’s Chris Cotillo says they’re likely to pursue David Hernandez after previously expressing strong interest in the right-hander.
Mariners’ right fielder Mitch Haniger was removed from the second inning of Saturday’s game after getting struck in the face by a 95 MPH fastball. He was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for a mouth contusion, but is still expected to undergo further testing. No recovery timetable has been set for the outfielder, who has already missed some time this season with a jammed finger and right oblique strain.
The pitch, a bullet from Mets’ starter Jacob deGrom, hit Haniger around the nose and mouth area as he tried to turn away from it. He immediately crumpled at the plate and was attended to by Travis d'Arnaud before Mariners’ trainer Rick Griffin helped him off the field.
Following the incident, Guillermo Heredia assumed Haniger’s place in the lineup and covered left field while Ben Gamel shifted from left to right field. The Mariners currently lead the Mets 3-0 in the sixth inning.
Lucas Duda didn’t lose any time acclimating to American League competition this week. Following his trade to the Rays on Thursday, he recorded his first home run with Tampa Bay during his debut on Friday night, taking Masahiro Tanaka deep in the seventh inning for the team’s first and only run of their 7-1 loss. On Saturday, he did it again, crushing a 2-0 pitch from David Robertson into the second deck of Yankee Stadium to tie the game 4-4 in the eighth.
Duda entered Saturday with a modest .247/.347/.541 batting line, 18 home runs and an .888 OPS through 294 PA. He’s made a good-faith effort to return to a starting role after getting sidelined with a lower back stress fracture last year, though he has yet to match the 27-homer, .250-average output of previous seasons. Following his blast off of Robertson, Duda’s 19 home runs rank third-most among Rays’ players, tied with Corey Dickerson and trailing only Logan Morrison (26 HR) and Steven Souza Jr. (21 HR).
Duda went 1-for-1 on Saturday with a home run, two walks and a sac fly. The Rays couldn’t capitalize on his knock in the eighth, however, and remain tied 4-4 with the Yankees in the bottom of the ninth.