Jeremy Hellickson was in a minor car accident

MLB.com’s Brittany Ghiroli reports that Orioles’ right-hander Jeremy Hellickson was involved in a minor car accident while driving to the airport on Saturday. The details have yet to be released by the club, but Hellickson appears to be fine and will fly out to Baltimore on Sunday after tending to his girlfriend in the emergency room.
The 30-year-old righty was acquired by the Orioles on Friday in a trade that sent outfielder Hyun Soo Kim and left-hander Garrett Cleavinger to the Phillies. He’ll help bolster a weakened pitching staff as the team makes a push for the postseason and could debut sometime during Baltimore’s upcoming seven-game homestand against the Royals and Tigers. Ghiroli adds that club manager Buck Showalter has not decided where Hellickson will fit in the rotation, but currently has “all options on the table.”
We’re going to let everything clear a little bit, especially with as hectic as these next two days will be [leading up to the Trade Deadline],” Orioles manager Buck Showalter told reporters. “Until we get our arms around him physically. I know he was working on one extra day’s rest, hadn’t pitched since the 22nd. I’d like to get a light work day. …We’ve got a tentative idea, but until we know how he’s feeling, how everything else is.
Ubaldo Jimenez and Dylan Bundy have been pencilled into the first two games of the Orioles’ homestand, which is scheduled to kick off on Monday evening. Hellickson is expected to throw on Sunday before joining the team for Monday’s game and will presumably be available later in the week.
MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports that the Angels have received interest in closer Bud Norris and right-handed relievers David Hernandez and Yusmeiro Petit and could trade any of the three by the non-waiver deadline on Monday. Norris’ inclusion in the group isn’t too surprising given that the Angels are expected to be sellers this season, though it’s the first time he’s been linked to any concrete trade rumors this summer. He stands to make $1.75 million in 2017 and will enter free agency in 2018.
The 32-year-old righty has bounced back after a rough campaign with the Braves and Dodgers in 2016, during which he went 6-10 with a 5.10 ERA in 35 appearances for the two clubs. The Angels converted him to a full-time bullpen role in 2017 and have seen decent results from the veteran pitcher, including 15 saves, a career-best 3.12 ERA, 4.0 BB/9 and an impressive 11.4 SO/9 over 40 1/3 innings.
No serious suitor has emerged for the closer’s services just yet, however, and Feinsand adds that there have only been preliminary talks concerning the Angels’ relievers. One possible landing spot could be the Red Sox, though SB Nation’s Chris Cotillo says they’re likely to pursue David Hernandez after previously expressing strong interest in the right-hander.
Mariners’ right fielder Mitch Haniger was removed from the second inning of Saturday’s game after getting struck in the face by a 95 MPH fastball. He was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for a mouth contusion, but is still expected to undergo further testing. No recovery timetable has been set for the outfielder, who has already missed some time this season with a jammed finger and right oblique strain.
The pitch, a bullet from Mets’ starter Jacob deGrom, hit Haniger around the nose and mouth area as he tried to turn away from it. He immediately crumpled at the plate and was attended to by Travis d'Arnaud before Mariners’ trainer Rick Griffin helped him off the field.
Following the incident, Guillermo Heredia assumed Haniger’s place in the lineup and covered left field while Ben Gamel shifted from left to right field. The Mariners currently lead the Mets 3-0 in the sixth inning.