Jeremy Hellickson was in a minor car accident

MLB.com’s Brittany Ghiroli reports that Orioles’ right-hander Jeremy Hellickson was involved in a minor car accident while driving to the airport on Saturday. The details have yet to be released by the club, but Hellickson appears to be fine and will fly out to Baltimore on Sunday after tending to his girlfriend in the emergency room.

The 30-year-old righty was acquired by the Orioles on Friday in a trade that sent outfielder Hyun Soo Kim and left-hander Garrett Cleavinger to the Phillies. He’ll help bolster a weakened pitching staff as the team makes a push for the postseason and could debut sometime during Baltimore’s upcoming seven-game homestand against the Royals and Tigers. Ghiroli adds that club manager Buck Showalter has not decided where Hellickson will fit in the rotation, but currently has “all options on the table.”

We’re going to let everything clear a little bit, especially with as hectic as these next two days will be [leading up to the Trade Deadline],” Orioles manager Buck Showalter told reporters. “Until we get our arms around him physically. I know he was working on one extra day’s rest, hadn’t pitched since the 22nd. I’d like to get a light work day. …We’ve got a tentative idea, but until we know how he’s feeling, how everything else is.

Ubaldo Jimenez and Dylan Bundy have been pencilled into the first two games of the Orioles’ homestand, which is scheduled to kick off on Monday evening. Hellickson is expected to throw on Sunday before joining the team for Monday’s game and will presumably be available later in the week.

