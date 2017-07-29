Dodgers acquire Luis Ysla from Red Sox

The Dodgers acquired minor league left-hander Luis Ysla from the Red Sox for cash considerations, the team announced Saturday. Ysla was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Wednesday in order to clear roster space for incoming infielder Eduardo Núñez. He’ll be assigned to the Dodgers’ pitching staff in Double-A Tulsa and will supplant Adrian Gonzalez on the 40-man roster while Gonzalez rehabs a lumbar disc herniation.

Ysla, 25, impressed during his first run in the Red Sox’ organization in 2016. He maintained a cumulative 3.99 ERA, 4.3 BB/9 and 9.9 SO/9 over 56 1/3 innings with the club’s Double- and Triple-A affiliates and compiled a 2-5 record in 40 relief appearances. The 2017 season was a different story altogether, as the lefty regressed to a 5.05 ERA, 6.2 BB/9 and 8.5 SO/9 during his second run with Double-A Portland.

Ysla will supplement a Double-A relief corps that already features left-handers Brian Moran, Colt Hynes and Michael Johnson. The Dodgers have been fairly quiet in the week leading up to Monday’s trade deadline, but are rumored to have interest in Athletics’ hurler Sonny Gray, Rangers’ No. 2 starter Yu Darvish and Tigers’ lefty Justin Wilson, among others.

