Robbie Ray exits game after getting hit in the head by a line drive

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports that the Royals still appear interested in Cardinals’ right-hander Lance Lynn, though any potential deal might be on hold for the time being. Lynn is rapidly approaching free agency at the end of the 2017 season and has already attracted a number of serious suitors, including the Astros, Yankees and Rockies. While he likely won’t command the kind of return that, say, Sonny Gray will, he’s considered one of the top starters left on the market. The ball is still firmly in the Cardinals’ court, however, and ESPN’s Buster Olney adds that they have yet to announce whether they intend to move the veteran righty at all.

Lynn, 30, is serving his sixth season with the Cardinals. Entering Friday, he carries a 3.21 ERA, good for 12th-best among qualified major league starters, and has maintained a 3.1 BB/9 and 8.0 SO/9 through his first 120 2/3 innings this season. While his production rate hews close to his career stat line, it’s made all the more impressive in light of the devastating UCL injury that caused him to miss the entire 2016 season.

According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Cardinals may just be biding their time until the fervor surrounding the Athletics’ Sonny Gray dies down. Lynn, for his part, has been vocal about his desire to stay in St. Louis, though Goold notes that no extension talks appear to be in the works right now. Whatever the case, time is running out for teams to execute a deal prior to Monday’s non-waiver deadline. For those still on the fence, the right-hander is scheduled to make a final pre-deadline start on Sunday afternoon against the Diamondbacks.

