Robbie Ray exits game after getting hit in the head by a line drive

Diamondbacks’ left-hander Robbie Ray was removed from Friday’s game after getting struck in the head with a line drive. The incident occurred in the second inning, when Cardinals’ batter Luke Voit laced a 108.1 MPH comebacker up the middle and caught Ray on the back of the head.
Third baseman Daniel Descalso fielded the ball for the second out of the inning, while Ray immediately collapsed on the mound after the hit and was attended to by team personnel. He was able to sit up after being helped onto a cart and exited the field to a standing ovation. The team is expected to update his status after he undergoes a preliminary evaluation.
Following the delay, fellow southpaw T.J. McFarland took the ball for Arizona. He gave up a two-out single to Harrison Bader and induced an inning-ending groundout from opposing starter Michael Wacha. The Diamondbacks are currently tied 0-0 with the Cardinals in the top of the fifth inning.
The Mets placed third baseman T.J. Rivera on the 10-day disabled list with a partial UCL tear in his right elbow, the team announced Friday. The assignment is retroactive to Thursday, when Rivera sat against the Padres during the finale of a four-game set in San Diego. Second baseman Neil Walker was activated from the 10-day disabled list in a corresponding move and is slated to make his first start of the second half against the Mariners on Friday.
The exact cause of Rivera’s injury is unknown, but the New York Times’ James Wagner reports that the infielder was dealing with arm soreness for an unspecified length of time and was seen wearing a tennis elbow wrap prior to his stint on the DL. MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo adds that Rivera has already received a platelet-rich plasma injection to treat the injury and will wait to see if it takes before resorting to Tommy John surgery. This is the first substantial injury the third baseman has sustained since he was called up to the majors last August.
Rivera, 28, slashed .290/.330/.430 with five home runs and a .760 OPS through his first 231 PA of 2017. He made the bulk of his starts at third base, but logged some time at first and second and was expected to help fill in for first baseman Lucas Duda, who was dealt to the Rays for relief prospect Drew Smith on Thursday.
MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports that the Royals still appear interested in Cardinals’ right-hander Lance Lynn, though any potential deal might be on hold for the time being. Lynn is rapidly approaching free agency at the end of the 2017 season and has already attracted a number of serious suitors, including the Astros, Yankees and Rockies. While he likely won’t command the kind of return that, say, Sonny Gray will, he’s considered one of the top starters left on the market. The ball is still firmly in the Cardinals’ court, however, and ESPN’s Buster Olney adds that they have yet to announce whether they intend to move the veteran righty at all.
Lynn, 30, is serving his sixth season with the Cardinals. Entering Friday, he carries a 3.21 ERA, good for 12th-best among qualified major league starters, and has maintained a 3.1 BB/9 and 8.0 SO/9 through his first 120 2/3 innings this season. While his production rate hews close to his career stat line, it’s made all the more impressive in light of the devastating UCL injury that caused him to miss the entire 2016 season.
According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Cardinals may just be biding their time until the fervor surrounding the Athletics’ Sonny Gray dies down. Lynn, for his part, has been vocal about his desire to stay in St. Louis, though Goold notes that no extension talks appear to be in the works right now. Whatever the case, time is running out for teams to execute a deal prior to Monday’s non-waiver deadline. For those still on the fence, the right-hander is scheduled to make a final pre-deadline start on Sunday afternoon against the Diamondbacks.