Phillies trade Howie Kendrick to the Nationals

The Phillies traded infielder/outfielder Howie Kendrick to the Nationals in exchange for minor league left-hander McKenzie Mills and international amateur signing bonus pool space, per a team announcement. The Nationals will also receive cash in the deal.
Kendrick, 34, was halfway through his first season in Philadelphia. When healthy, he showed promise, exhibiting a .340/.397/.454 batting line with 11 extra-base hits, eight stolen bases and an .851 OPS through 156 PA in 2017. It hasn’t been the smoothest run for the veteran infielder/outfielder, however, as he sustained a strained oblique muscle in early April and returned from the 10-day disabled list last week after rehabbing a right hamstring strain. He was benched during Friday’s series opener against the Braves after getting plunked on his left hand during Wednesday’s 9-0 shutout over the Astros.
The deal still appears to be a win-win for both Kendrick and the Phillies, with the former getting a potential shot at the playoffs and the latter shedding some infield/outfield depth in exchange for a solid lefty prospect. Mills, 21, was ranked No. 18 in the Nationals’ system this season and has impressed during his first Single-A run in 2017. He went 12-2 in 18 starts for Single-A Hagerstown and delivered a pristine 3.01 ERA, 1.9 BB/9 and 10.1 SO/9 through 104 2/3 innings this season. While he reportedly profiles as a back-end starter, he’s still developing a well-rounded pitch repertoire and recent struggles in short-season ball suggest that his command could use some refinement before he reaches the majors.
Diamondbacks’ left-hander Robbie Ray was removed from Friday’s game after getting struck in the head with a line drive. The incident occurred in the second inning, when Cardinals’ batter Luke Voit laced a 108.1 MPH comebacker up the middle and caught Ray on the back of the head.
Third baseman Daniel Descalso fielded the ball for the second out of the inning, while Ray immediately collapsed on the mound after the hit and was attended to by team personnel. He was able to sit up after being helped onto a cart and exited the field to a standing ovation. The team is expected to update his status after he undergoes a preliminary evaluation.
Following the delay, fellow southpaw T.J. McFarland took the ball for Arizona. He gave up a two-out single to Harrison Bader and induced an inning-ending groundout from opposing starter Michael Wacha. The Diamondbacks are currently tied 0-0 with the Cardinals in the top of the fifth inning.
The Mets placed third baseman T.J. Rivera on the 10-day disabled list with a partial UCL tear in his right elbow, the team announced Friday. The assignment is retroactive to Thursday, when Rivera sat against the Padres during the finale of a four-game set in San Diego. Second baseman Neil Walker was activated from the 10-day disabled list in a corresponding move and is slated to make his first start of the second half against the Mariners on Friday.
The exact cause of Rivera’s injury is unknown, but the New York Times’ James Wagner reports that the infielder was dealing with arm soreness for an unspecified length of time and was seen wearing a tennis elbow wrap prior to his stint on the DL. MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo adds that Rivera has already received a platelet-rich plasma injection to treat the injury and will wait to see if it takes before resorting to Tommy John surgery. This is the first substantial injury the third baseman has sustained since he was called up to the majors last August.
Rivera, 28, slashed .290/.330/.430 with five home runs and a .760 OPS through his first 231 PA of 2017. He made the bulk of his starts at third base, but logged some time at first and second and was expected to help fill in for first baseman Lucas Duda, who was dealt to the Rays for relief prospect Drew Smith on Thursday.