Getty Images

Mets place T.J. Rivera on the 10-day disabled list with a partial UCL tear

Leave a comment
By Ashley VarelaJul 28, 2017, 8:08 PM EDT

The Mets placed third baseman T.J. Rivera on the 10-day disabled list with a partial UCL tear in his right elbow, the team announced Friday. The assignment is retroactive to Thursday, when Rivera sat against the Padres during the finale of a four-game set in San Diego. Second baseman Neil Walker was activated from the 10-day disabled list in a corresponding move and is slated to make his first start of the second half against the Mariners on Friday.

The exact cause of Rivera’s injury is unknown, but the New York Times’ James Wagner reports that the infielder was dealing with arm soreness for an unspecified length of time and was seen wearing a tennis elbow wrap prior to his stint on the DL. MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo adds that Rivera has already received a platelet-rich plasma injection to treat the injury and will wait to see if it takes before resorting to Tommy John surgery. This is the first substantial injury the third baseman has sustained since he was called up to the majors last August.

Rivera, 28, slashed .290/.330/.430 with five home runs and a .760 OPS through his first 231 PA of 2017. He made the bulk of his starts at third base, but logged some time at first and second and was expected to help fill in for first baseman Lucas Duda, who was dealt to the Rays for relief prospect Drew Smith on Thursday.

Report: Royals are still interested in a Lance Lynn trade

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Ashley VarelaJul 28, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports that the Royals still appear interested in Cardinals’ right-hander Lance Lynn, though any potential deal might be on hold for the time being. Lynn is rapidly approaching free agency at the end of the 2017 season and has already attracted a number of serious suitors, including the Astros, Yankees and Rockies. While he likely won’t command the kind of return that, say, Sonny Gray will, he’s considered one of the top starters left on the market. The ball is still firmly in the Cardinals’ court, however, and ESPN’s Buster Olney adds that they have yet to announce whether they intend to move the veteran righty at all.

Lynn, 30, is serving his sixth season with the Cardinals. Entering Friday, he carries a 3.21 ERA, good for 12th-best among qualified major league starters, and has maintained a 3.1 BB/9 and 8.0 SO/9 through his first 120 2/3 innings this season. While his production rate hews close to his career stat line, it’s made all the more impressive in light of the devastating UCL injury that caused him to miss the entire 2016 season.

According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Cardinals may just be biding their time until the fervor surrounding the Athletics’ Sonny Gray dies down. Lynn, for his part, has been vocal about his desire to stay in St. Louis, though Goold notes that no extension talks appear to be in the works right now. Whatever the case, time is running out for teams to execute a deal prior to Monday’s non-waiver deadline. For those still on the fence, the right-hander is scheduled to make a final pre-deadline start on Sunday afternoon against the Diamondbacks.

Does baseball have a cocaine problem?

Getty Images
11 Comments
By Craig CalcaterraJul 28, 2017, 5:06 PM EDT

Andy Martino — who covered the Phillies and Mets for years before moving on to other beats — has a story about baseball up at the Huffington Post today. It’s a provocative one and an interesting one. It’s about the use of recreational drugs in Major League baseball.

It’s not a comprehensive study or anything like that. More of a question-asking affair. He speaks to a recently-retired big leaguer who talks about his own cocaine and marijuana use and that of some of his teammates. He also speaks to four major leaguers — two active, two recently retired — and has them estimate the percentage of players who use such drugs:

Three of the players offered educated guesses that ranged from 5 percent to 25 percent for cocaine, and 25 percent to 75 percent for marijuana. A fourth player, this one a current star for a contending team, offered a more modest estimate, saying that “one or two guys” on his ballclub used either cocaine or marijuana.

Again, anecdotal. And it’s worth noting that snorting coke is not exactly the sort of thing a guy would do in the clubhouse or talk about too openly. Baseball players are not the most reliable narrators and I’d take any guesses most of them have along these lines with a grain of salt.

Martino reminds us, though, that it’d be impossible for Major League Baseball to know about any of this itself, as its drug policy does not call for random drug tests for recreational drugs. It can only do so based on probable cause. As long as you stay out of trouble when it comes to this stuff, you can do lines during the day and hit line drives in the evening and never run afoul of Rob Manfred and his men.

Should anything change about this?

It depends on the drug, I suppose. Marijuana, which is mentioned in the article, has been shown time and time again to not be an addictive or particularly dangerous drug for most people (north of 90% of users do not become addicted). It’s deleterious effects are far less than that of alcohol, which is perfectly legal. It’s likewise legal or non-criminal in several jurisdictions now and has been shown to have medicinal benefits. Major League Baseball cracking down on players smoking pot in their downtime would be a dumb thing in my view. A waste of resources and a poor setting of priorities.

What about cocaine, though? As Martino notes, two players — Tommy Hanson and Jose Fernandez — have recently died while under the influence of cocaine. It was the direct cause in Hanson’s death and a contributing cause to the boat crash which killed Fernandez. It’s, in and of itself, a dangerous, addiction-forming drug. It’s also one with which baseball has a profoundly troubled history. I’ve written about this at length in the past.

Will Martino’s article hang out there for a couple of days and disappear, or will others start talking about it? If they do, will MLB pay any attention to it and, if so, how? MLB is nothing if not an organization which reacts to public opinion, so I’d be curious to see if it does here.