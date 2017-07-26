Red Sox acquire Eduardo Nunez from the Giants

A trade went down in the wee-wee hours: the Boston Red Sox acquired third baseman Eduardo Nunez from the San Francisco Giants. The Giants will receive minor league pitchers Shaun Anderson and Gregory Santos in return.
Third baseman for the Boston Red Sox have, obviously, been terrible this year, with Pablo Sandoval being released and Brock Holt being injured for most of the season. top prospect Rafael Devers was just called up and got his first start for Boston last night, but it may be a lot to ask of a 20-year-old to carry third base every day for a contender.
Nunez can play other infield positions, but it’s not like second base and short are problem areas for Boston. Better too have too many options than not enough, I suppose. And of course, Devers has options in another sense of the term, so I’d expect him to spend a bit of time with the Sox but to soon be sent back down.
The news of the trade broke in what has become classic trade deadline style: via cameras catching the player who was traded gathering his equipment and hugging his teammates during the broadcast:
Nunez is hitting .308/.334/.417 with four homers 31 RBI and 18 stolen bases on the year. This is the second year he’s been moved at the deadline, getting sent to San Francisco from Minnesota in 2016. He’s making only $4.2 million this year and can be a free agent after the season.
The Giants get Shaun Anderson, a third round selection in the 2016 draft out of the University of Florida. He’s still in A-ball, pitching alright but obviously not close to the bigs yet. Gregory Santos is only 17 and is currently playing in the Dominican Summer League. All in all a pretty low price, but better than the nothing the Giants would’ve gotten for Nunez if they kept him for the final two months of the season.
And hey: now there’s room for Pablo Sandoval in the Giants big league lineup!
Newly acquired third baseman Todd Frazier spent his first five games with the Yankees on the road, playing once in Minnesota and four games in Seattle. He was set to take his first at-bat as a Yankee at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night against the Reds. Unfortunately, things didn’t quite go how he likely expected them.
The Yankees quickly loaded the bases on consecutive singles from Matt Holliday, Didi Gregorius, and Chase Headley to lead off the bottom of the second inning. That brought up Frazier in his first at-bat at Yankee Stadium. He got ahead in the count 3-1 against Luis Castillo before hitting a sharp grounder to shortstop Jose Peraza. Gregorius went back to second base because he thought the ball had a chance to be caught on a line. Peraza stepped on the second base bag, then fired to first base for the double play. Votto then threw across the diamond to Eugenio Suarez at third base, catching Gregorius out in no man’s land. Holliday scored in the meantime, breaking a 0-0 tie, but Gregorius was eventually called out for running out of the base line in a run down.
Frazier entered the evening with just two hits (both singles) and one walk in 18 plate appearances as a Yankee.
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Brewers have agreed to a deal with the White Sox for reliever Anthony Swarzak. The White Sox will receive 3B/OF Ryan Cordell in return.
It’s no secret that the 53-48 first-place Brewers are on the hunt for relief help. While closer Corey Knebel has been great, the Brewers have been shaky leading up to the ninth inning as Carlos Torres owns a 4.65 ERA and Oliver Drake 5.05.
Swarzak, 31, has posted a 2.23 ERA with a 52/13 K/BB ratio in 48 1/3 innings this season. He can become a free agent after the season.
Cordell, 25, hit .284/.349/.506 with 10 home runs and 45 RBI in 292 plate appearances at Triple-A Colorado Springs. He’s the Brewers’ No. 17 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.