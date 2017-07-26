Red Sox acquire Eduardo Nunez from the Giants

A trade went down in the wee-wee hours: the Boston Red Sox acquired third baseman Eduardo Nunez from the San Francisco Giants. The Giants will receive minor league pitchers Shaun Anderson and Gregory Santos in return.

Third baseman for the Boston Red Sox have, obviously, been terrible this year, with Pablo Sandoval being released and Brock Holt being injured for most of the season. top prospect Rafael Devers was just called up and got his first start for Boston last night, but it may be a lot to ask of a 20-year-old to carry third base every day for a contender.

Nunez can play other infield positions, but it’s not like second base and short are problem areas for Boston. Better too have too many options than not enough, I suppose. And of course, Devers has options in another sense of the term, so I’d expect him to spend a bit of time with the Sox but to soon be sent back down.

The news of the trade broke in what has become classic trade deadline style: via cameras catching the player who was traded gathering his equipment and hugging his teammates during the broadcast:

Eduardo Nuñez is on the move #HugWatch pic.twitter.com/Lkc25r1waM — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) July 26, 2017

Nunez is hitting .308/.334/.417 with four homers 31 RBI and 18 stolen bases on the year. This is the second year he’s been moved at the deadline, getting sent to San Francisco from Minnesota in 2016. He’s making only $4.2 million this year and can be a free agent after the season.

The Giants get Shaun Anderson, a third round selection in the 2016 draft out of the University of Florida. He’s still in A-ball, pitching alright but obviously not close to the bigs yet. Gregory Santos is only 17 and is currently playing in the Dominican Summer League. All in all a pretty low price, but better than the nothing the Giants would’ve gotten for Nunez if they kept him for the final two months of the season.

And hey: now there’s room for Pablo Sandoval in the Giants big league lineup!

