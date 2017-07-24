Twins make Jaime Garcia trade official

Last Thursday, it was reported that the Twins and Braves had struck a deal involving starter Jaime Garcia. The deal hit a snag, but it’s now official, the Twins announced on Monday. The Twins get Garcia and catcher Anthony Recker, as well as cash considerations. The Braves receive minor league pitcher Huascar Ynoa.

Garcia, 31, has a 4.30 ERA and an 85/41 K/BB ratio over 113 innings this season. He started on Friday against the Dodgers and wound up hitting a grand slam while also tossing seven innings of three-run ball.

Recker, 33, has played in only six games in the majors this season, registering just one single in seven plate appearances. With Triple-A Gwinnett, he batted .223/.301/.381 in 156 trips to the dish.

Ynoa, 19, signed with the Twins for $800,000 out of the Dominican Republic in 2014. This year, with the Twins’ rookie ball team in Elizabethton, the right-hander gave up 16 runs (15 earned) on 28 hits and 14 walks with 23 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings. Ynoa was the Twins’ No. 22 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

Ken Rosenthal reports that the Twins are assuming the remainder of Garcia’s salary (about $4.55 million) and $200,000 of Recker’s $300,000 salary. The Braves are sending $100,000 to the Twins.

