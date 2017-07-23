The Nationals’ Gulf Coast League team threw back-to-back no-hitters today

Baseball started early for the Nationals’ and Marlins’ Gulf Coast League teams on Sunday, with the first pitch of the first game of a double-header getting thrown at 10:01 AM ET. It was the start of what would become back-to-back seven-inning no-hitters on the same day.
The Nats’ Joan Baez — not the singer — threw six shutout innings, yielding one walk and hitting one batter while striking out seven. Jose Jimenez pitched the seventh and worked around a walk for a scoreless frame to seal the no-no, a 4-0 victory.
The second game was a makeup of a game that was postponed on July 18. This time, the Nationals were the home team. Jared Johnson started, tossing four hitless innings on a walk and two strikeouts. Gilberto Chu worked the final three frames, keeping the Marlins hitless with no walks and four strikeouts. The Nats won 1-0.
Here are the box scores for Game 1 and Game 2.
A no-hitter in the Gulf Coast League doesn’t have the same weight as a no-hitter in the majors, even before considering the two fewer innings. Still, doing it in back-to-back games on the same day is pretty cool.
The Blue Jays acquired Yankees’ infielder/outfielder Rob Refsnyder for first base prospect Ryan McBroom, the teams announced Sunday. Refsnyder was designated for assignment by the Yankees earlier in the week and is expected to report to Triple-A Buffalo, while McBroom could find a landing place on the Blue Jays’ Double-A roster in Trenton.
Refsnyder, 26, had trouble heating up at the plate during his third campaign with the Yankees. He batted .135/.200/.216 with a double and two stolen bases through his first 40 PA in 2017 and was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre coming out of the All-Star break. His numbers solidified during a 38-game stint in Triple-A, where he posted a .312/.390/.464 batting line with 15 extra-base hits in 159 PA. He’s not slated for a major league gig with the Blue Jays just yet, but could see some time at second base behind Ryan Goins and Darwin Barney, especially with Devon Travis and Troy Tulowitzki still on the mend.
McBroom, 25, was ranked No. 30 among the Blue Jays’ top prospects in 2017. He profiles as a bat-only first baseman with little speed or range in the infield, and was working through his second season at Double-A New Hampshire prior to the trade. He entered Sunday slashing .243/.321/.402 with 12 home runs through his first 392 PA of the year.
Marlins’ president of baseball operations Michael Hill told reporters Sunday that he has no intention of dealing Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich, Justin Bour, J.T. Realmuto, Marcell Ozuna or Dan Straily at the trade deadline this July. That’s a decision he feels would be better left in the hands of the Marlins’ new ownership, though the hand-off may still be a ways away.
That doesn’t mean that teams aren’t interested in the club’s core players, however. From Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald:
It’s not stopping calls from coming in,” Hill said of the interest. “It’s been fairly consistent, with people checking in to see where we’re at to see if we may be open to expanding the players we’re talking about. But we haven’t put any of those guys in play.
ESPN’s Buster Olney adds that there’s a catch-22 when it comes to moving superstars like Stanton. He represents the face of the franchise and one of the team’s most significant assets, but the remainder of his 13-year, $325 million contract also makes up a sizable portion of the Marlins’ debt.
While the club may not be ready to deal some of their marquee players just yet, they don’t intend to sit pat at the deadline, either. They’re still looking to shed some payroll in the bullpen after dealing right-handed reliever David Phelps to the Mariners and appear to be listening to multiple offers on fellow righty A.J. Ramos. Ramos, 30, has seen mixed results over his first 37 1/3 innings of 2017 with a 3.86 ERA, 4.8 BB/9 and 11.1 SO/9, though Hill appears optimistic that the Marlins can extract considerable value from a trade.