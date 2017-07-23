Clayton Kershaw exited Sunday’s start with back tightness

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw exited Sunday’s start against the Braves with back tightness after just two innings of work. He was seen talking with trainers in the dugout after completing the top of the second inning and did not return to the mound for the third. Ross Stripling relieved him.

Kershaw held the Braves hitless on a walk and two strikeouts on 21 pitches. Including his two innings today, Kershaw now holds a 2.04 ERA with a 168/24 K/BB ratio in 141 1/3 innings.

The Dodgers should pass along more information about Kershaw’s status later tonight.

