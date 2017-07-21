Steven Souza says the Oakland Coliseum dirt caused him to hurt his hip

Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Steven Souza blames the field conditions at the Oakland Coliseum for hurting his hip. He left Wednesday’s game after sliding into second base on a steal attempt and says the dirt was to blame:

“I went to slide, and it was extremely muddy around second base. My leg got stuck in the ground, and I just kind of felt a jump in my hip. That didn’t feel very great . . . “I don’t know how it got real muddy out there, but it was not OK. I’ve never actually slid into a major league base like that and stuck and felt like I was going deeper in the ground.”

He wouldn’t be the first person to find fault with the Coliseum, but he’s the first person I can remember lodging this particular complaint. At least before the Raiders start playing and mess up the field for football season. Souza had a hip injury last year, though, so it’s understandable if he’s a bit more sensitive to it all. At the moment he’s day-to-day.

In other news, the A’s are said to be closer than ever to getting a new stadium. Like, way closer than they have been for the past decade in which they’ve been looking to get a new stadium.

UPDATE: I had missed this, but after this story initially started to circulate yesterday, Souza tweeted this out:

Gotta love media. The field in Oakland was not the reason for my injury, it was a poor slide in some muddy ground nobody's fault but mine. — Steven Souza Jr. (@SouzaJr) July 20, 2017

Ok. Based on his postgame comments it seems that he holds the field at least somewhat responsible here, but if he wants to walk that back he can walk that back. Dude’s entitled to vent a bit after he gets hurt.

