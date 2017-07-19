White Sox to call up top prospect Yoan Moncada

Trading Todd Frazier was a big deal, but the White Sox will make a key addition today that should keep fans of the rebuilding team interested: GM Rick Hahn announced that top prospect Yoan Moncada will be called up. He is expected to play on a regular basis.

Moncada, the game’s number two prospect according to Baseball America before the season, is hitting .282 with a .377 OBP, 12 home runs, 36 RBIs, 57 runs scored, 49 walks and 17 stolen bases in 80 games with Triple-A Charlotte this year. He just turned 22 at the end of May, making him young for that level, suggesting that even greater things lie ahead. He did play eight games at the big league level for Boston last year.

While primarily a second baseman, he has played a bit of third. He’ll likely stay at the keystone while Tyler Saladino plays third in place of the departed Frazier, but the Sox do have some flexibility with him.

Follow @craigcalcaterra