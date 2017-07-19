Video: Cubs pitcher Mike Montgomery hits his first career home run

As a result of playing in American League organizations throughout his career, up until last year, Cubs pitcher Mike Montgomery never took a plate appearance in the minor leagues. He pitched one inter-league game against the Padres in 2015, taking three PA, then joined the Cubs last July in a trade. He started in the bullpen, but eventually moved to the rotation for five starts before going back to the ‘pen. He took 11 plate appearances. And this season, he took 16 trips to the plate. For those of you counting at home, that’s 30 total plate appearances for Montgomery, who began his professional career in 2008.

Despite the relative lack of experience in the batter’s box, Montgomery still nailed his first career home run in the fifth inning of Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Braves. Ahead in the count 2-0, Montgomery absolutely crushed a 79 MPH knuckleball from R.A. Dickey to the Chop House deck in right field at Sun Trust Park, boosting the Cubs’ lead to 2-0.

Your browser does not support iframes.

On the pitching side of things, Montgomery held the Braves to one run on two hits and a walk with five strikeouts over six innings. The Cubs went on to win 8-2, remaining undefeated since the All-Star break.

