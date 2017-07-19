Report: Giants to sign Pablo Sandoval to a minor league deal

MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez reports that the Giants are expected to sign free agent third baseman Pablo Sandoval to a minor league deal. Sandoval became a free agent on Wednesday when the Red Sox released him.
Sandoval, 30, appeared in 32 games for the Red Sox this season. He hit a meager .212/.269/.354 with four home runs and 12 RBI in 108 plate appearances.
The Giants have reportedly received interest in third baseman Eduardo Nunez. In the event he is traded, Sandoval could get some playing time at third base along with Jae-gyun Hwang.
The Rockies trounced the Padres 18-4 on Wednesday afternoon, thanks in large part to third baseman Nolan Arenado‘s three home runs and seven RBI. The Rockies scored in every inning except the eighth.
Arenado kicked things off with an RBI single in the first inning. He added another RBI single in the second, then went on a homer binge. He hit a solo shot in the fourth, the first of four homers the Rockies would hit in that inning. He hit another solo dinger in the fifth and tacked on a two-run blast in the sixth.
Here’s the first of his three homers:
Arenado is the seventh player this season to hit at least three home runs in a game, joining Yoenis Cespedes, Matt Kemp, Anthony Rendon, Scooter Gennett, Eddie Rosario, and Corey Seager. Arenado’s seven RBI are more than all but Gennett and Rendon and his five hits matched him with Gennett and trailed only Rendon’s six.
After his productive afternoon, the three-time All-Star is batting .309/.356/.584 with 21 home runs, 80 RBI, and 63 runs scored in 411 plate appearances.
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Athletics have signed slugger Chris Carter to a minor league contract. He will report to Triple-A Nashville.
Carter, 30, was released by the Yankees on July 10. He hit .201/.284/.370 with eight home runs and 26 RBI in 208 plate appearances with the Yankees this season prior to his release. It was particularly disappointing considering he led the National League with 41 home runs last season as a Brewer.
If Carter does get called up to the majors, he’ll likely have to settle for contributing as a bench bat or as part of a platoon.