Red Sox release Pablo Sandoval

Third baseman Pablo Sandoval is officially a free agent as the Red Sox released him on Wednesday, the team announced. Sandoval was designated for assignment on Friday.
The Red Sox signed Sandoval to a five-year, $95 million contract in November 2014. It couldn’t have gone worse for the Sox. Over parts of three seasons, Sandoval played in a total of 161 games, batting .237/.286/.360 with 14 home runs and 59 RBI in 620 plate appearances. He battled injuries and received criticism for showing up to camp last season overweight.
Sandoval is reportedly interested in reuniting with the Giants. Though the Red Sox are on the hook for the remainder of his contract, Sandoval isn’t likely to draw much interest from other teams given his recent performance, injury history, and reputation.
The Marlins got hammered by the Phillies on Wednesday afternoon, losing 10-3 and dropping the three-game series against their lowly division rival. The Phillies, who still own baseball’s worst record at 32-61, banged out 20 hits, including four doubles and two triples.
Giancarlo Stanton tried his hardest to lead his team to victory. He homered twice in Monday’s win, once in Tuesday’s loss, and once again on Wednesday to bring him into a tie with Aaron Judge for the major league lead in homers at 30. The series loss stung Stanton. Via MLB.com’s Joe Frisaro, Stanton said after the game, “If you can’t win a series against the worst team in the league; there’s not much going for you, right there.”
The Marlins are notably going through a transition process as owner Jeffrey Loria is selling the team. And with the team sitting 42-51, they’re not going anywhere this year and may undergo yet another fire sale. Stanton in particular has been brought up in trade rumors despite his gargantuan contract (13 years, $325 million) and full no-trade clause. The constant state of uncertainty with the team may be getting to Stanton.
After Wednesday’s performance, Stanton is hitting .275/.360/.590 with 30 home runs, 64 RBI, and 65 runs scored in 394 plate appearances.
As a result of playing in American League organizations throughout his career, up until last year, Cubs pitcher Mike Montgomery never took a plate appearance in the minor leagues. He pitched one inter-league game against the Padres in 2015, taking three PA, then joined the Cubs last July in a trade. He started in the bullpen, but eventually moved to the rotation for five starts before going back to the ‘pen. He took 11 plate appearances. And this season, he took 16 trips to the plate. For those of you counting at home, that’s 30 total plate appearances for Montgomery, who began his professional career in 2008.
Despite the relative lack of experience in the batter’s box, Montgomery still nailed his first career home run in the fifth inning of Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Braves. Ahead in the count 2-0, Montgomery absolutely crushed a 79 MPH knuckleball from R.A. Dickey to the Chop House deck in right field at Sun Trust Park, boosting the Cubs’ lead to 2-0.
On the pitching side of things, Montgomery held the Braves to one run on two hits and a walk with five strikeouts over six innings. The Cubs went on to win 8-2, remaining undefeated since the All-Star break.