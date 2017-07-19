Nolan Arenado goes 5-for-6 with three homers, seven RBI in rout of Padres

The Rockies trounced the Padres 18-4 on Wednesday afternoon, thanks in large part to third baseman Nolan Arenado‘s three home runs and seven RBI. The Rockies scored in every inning except the eighth.
Arenado kicked things off with an RBI single in the first inning. He added another RBI single in the second, then went on a homer binge. He hit a solo shot in the fourth, the first of four homers the Rockies would hit in that inning. He hit another solo dinger in the fifth and tacked on a two-run blast in the sixth.
Here’s the first of his three homers:
Arenado is the seventh player this season to hit at least three home runs in a game, joining Yoenis Cespedes, Matt Kemp, Anthony Rendon, Scooter Gennett, Eddie Rosario, and Corey Seager. Arenado’s seven RBI are more than all but Gennett and Rendon and his five hits matched him with Gennett and trailed only Rendon’s six.
After his productive afternoon, the three-time All-Star is batting .309/.356/.584 with 21 home runs, 80 RBI, and 63 runs scored in 411 plate appearances.
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Athletics have signed slugger Chris Carter to a minor league contract. He will report to Triple-A Nashville.
Carter, 30, was released by the Yankees on July 10. He hit .201/.284/.370 with eight home runs and 26 RBI in 208 plate appearances with the Yankees this season prior to his release. It was particularly disappointing considering he led the National League with 41 home runs last season as a Brewer.
If Carter does get called up to the majors, he’ll likely have to settle for contributing as a bench bat or as part of a platoon.
Bad news for the Diamondbacks: newly acquired outfielder J.D. Martinez had to exit Wednesday night’s game against the Reds in the fourth inning after he was hit on the hand by a 91 MPH Tim Adleman fastball. He was ruled to have swung, so the at-bat ended in a strikeout, but Martinez did not take his position for the bottom half of the fourth. He finishes the evening 0-for-2 with two strikeouts.
The Diamondbacks acquired Martinez from the Tigers on Tuesday in exchange for infield prospects Sergio Alcantara, Dawel Lugo, and Jose King.
Entering Wednesday’s action, Martinez was hitting .305/.388/.630 with 16 home runs and 39 RBI in 232 plate appearances. The Diamondbacks should pass along information on Martinez’s status later on as the game progresses.