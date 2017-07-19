Kris Bryant leaves game after apparently injuring his finger on a head first slide

Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant has left the Cubs-Braves game in the first inning with an apparent injury to his left ring finger.
The injury occurred as he slid head first into third base on an attempted steal, making the final out. It appeared as though his finger bent back awkwardly. He was in visible pain. Tommy La Stella replaced him to begin the bottom half of the inning.
We’ll obviously update you when information on his condition is released.
Carlos Beltran had gone two months without using his glove, as A.J. Hinch had happily penciled him in as the Astros DH in every game he’d played since his last stint in left field on May 16. In light of that, the Astros held a ceremony for the apparently useless piece of leather.
Specifically, they held a mock funeral for Beltran’s glove before batting practice, with the players all wearing black shirts and Brian McCann wearing a black robe as the officiant. The players formed a semicircle around McCann and knelt as the glove was placed in a shoe box and little tombstones with “R.I.P.” written on them were placed around it:
It was a somber occasion, I’m sure. But now it’s terrifying! Because . . . BELTRAN’S GLOVE HAS RISEN FROM THE GRAVE!
Don’t let it near your brain, Carlos!
RIP George Romero.
Trading Todd Frazier was a big deal, but the White Sox will make a key addition today that should keep fans of the rebuilding team interested: GM Rick Hahn announced that top prospect Yoan Moncada will be called up. He is expected to play on a regular basis.
Moncada, the game’s number two prospect according to Baseball America before the season, is hitting .282 with a .377 OBP, 12 home runs, 36 RBIs, 57 runs scored, 49 walks and 17 stolen bases in 80 games with Triple-A Charlotte this year. He just turned 22 at the end of May, making him young for that level, suggesting that even greater things lie ahead. He did play eight games at the big league level for Boston last year.
While primarily a second baseman, he has played a bit of third. He’ll likely stay at the keystone while Tyler Saladino plays third in place of the departed Frazier, but the Sox do have some flexibility with him.