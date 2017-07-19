Kris Bryant leaves game after apparently injuring his finger on a head first slide

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant has left the Cubs-Braves game in the first inning with an apparent injury to his left ring finger.

The injury occurred as he slid head first into third base on an attempted steal, making the final out. It appeared as though his finger bent back awkwardly. He was in visible pain. Tommy La Stella replaced him to begin the bottom half of the inning.

We’ll obviously update you when information on his condition is released.

