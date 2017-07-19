Joe Ross underwent Tommy John surgery

Nationals pitcher Joe Ross had Tommy John surgery performed on his right elbow, Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports. Obviously, that will keep him out of action for the rest of the 2017 season and a good portion of next season as well.
Ross, 24, was diagnosed with a sprained right elbow last week after leaving Sunday’s start against the Braves in the fourth inning. He ends his 2017 campaign with a 5.01 ERA and a 68/20 K/BB ratio over 73 2/3 innings.
Ross will enter his first year of arbitration-eligibility after the 2018 season is under team control through 2021.
As a result of playing in American League organizations throughout his career, up until last year, Cubs pitcher Mike Montgomery never took a plate appearance in the minor leagues. He pitched one inter-league game against the Padres in 2015, taking three PA, then joined the Cubs last July in a trade. He started in the bullpen, but eventually moved to the rotation for five starts before going back to the ‘pen. He took 11 plate appearances. And this season, he took 16 trips to the plate. For those of you counting at home, that’s 30 total plate appearances for Montgomery, who began his professional career in 2008.
Despite the relative lack of experience in the batter’s box, Montgomery still nailed his first career home run in the fifth inning of Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Braves. Ahead in the count 2-0, Montgomery absolutely crushed a 79 MPH knuckleball from R.A. Dickey to the Chop House deck in right field at Sun Trust Park, boosting the Cubs’ lead to 2-0.
On the pitching side of things, Montgomery held the Braves to one run on two hits and a walk with five strikeouts over six innings. The Cubs went on to win 8-2, remaining undefeated since the All-Star break.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today says that Eduardo Nunez of the Giants is on the Red Sox radar. That would make a good fit, as the Red Sox could use a first baseman and Nunez is hitting .295 with four home runs and 26 RBI in 69 games. Last night he hit a walkoff single to push the Giants over the Indians.
The Giants, out of contention, have made Nunez — who they picked up at last year’s deadline from Minnesota — available. But they’re also being careful with him, keeping him out of today’s lineup:
That’s doubtful to give the Red Sox serious pause — Nunez has had minor hamstring issues all year — but there’s no sense in pushing it if you’re San Francisco.